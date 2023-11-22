DWTS judge Derek Hough tells audience ‘be quiet’ as they boo his remarks on Taylor Swift Night

It was Taylor Swift Night on the recent Dancing with the Stars episode, featuring dances choreographed to the popular musician’s music.

The special celebration of Swift’s career included a pre-recorded video message from the singer who was touring in Brazil. There was also an opening dance routine set to her early hit, Love Story, choreographed by Mandy Moore.

While Swift wasn’t there, Moore was the guest judge for the special night as they paid tribute to the singer.

The choreographer joined panel regulars, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough.

As viewers have seen often, judges will often get cheered, jeered, or booed by the studio audience for their critical comments to dancers.

Subscribe to our Dancing with the Stars newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

That happened with Hough on Taylor Swift Night, as fans were displeased with his remarks after a celebrity contestant’s dance routine.

Taylor Swift Night had Jowsey trying to Shake It Off and remain on DWTS

The competition got closer to a final four, as the latest week of Season 32 featured remaining celebs Jason Mraz, Alyson Hannigan, Charity Lawson, Ariana Madix, Xochitl Gomez, and Harry Jowsey.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Jowsey has plenty of critics, including many viewers who wanted him eliminated sooner.

He also has many supporters, likely due to his appearance on reality television and having wide social media presence.

Last week’s guest judge Billy Porter received boos as he critiqued Jowsey’s dance and told him, “Loosen up a little bit to not be so much of a tree trunk.”

For Taylor Swift Night, Jowsey’s professional dance partner, Rylee Arnold, assured him nobody would say he was a tree trunk as she had a great routine planned out.

During a segment showing Arnold practicing dance moves with Jowsey, he indicated he wanted to make the semifinals and thought he had a shot, thanks to the support of his fans.

For their song, they chose August by Swift and performed the Rumba, which some viewers may have felt was Jowsey’s best performance of the season.

Hough told the audience to ‘Be quiet’ after his critical remarks

After Jowsey and Arnold finished their Rumba, it was time for the judges to offer their critique.

Carrie Ann said she was proud of Jowsey and enjoyed seeing someone without experience as they went through the learning process. She said that is why he likely captured the “hearts” of fans but that he “still had a lot of work to do.”

It moved on to Hough, who irritated some fans when he said that sometimes, when watching Jowsey dance, he noticed “a little bit of a blank face.”

After host Alfonso Ribeiro told everyone to let Hough judge, he complimented Jowsey.

“Tonight, you were comfortable. You had confidence, and it was much better than I’ve seen you before, so well done for that, my friend,” Hough remarked, which brought cheers and applause.

Jowsey nodded and thanked Hough for the comments, with Hough shown telling some of the audience, “Y’all need to be quiet.”

Fellow judges Moore and Tonioli seemed to approve of Jowsey’s latest dance; later, their scores reflected it. Carrie Ann and Moore gave 8s, while Tonioli and Hough gave 7s for a score of 30.

The scores still put Jowsey and Arnold in the bottom two of the six remaining celebrity couples. Due to that, they battled Hannigan and her dance partner, Sasha Farber, in a dance-off to Taylor’s Shake It Off.

Many viewers celebrated Jowsey’s DWTS exit

One couple had to exit the competition at the end of the special night featuring Swift’s music. After all the votes were tallied, Joswey and Arnold were eliminated from the running on Season 32.

“@harryjowsey and @ryleearnold1, it’s been an incredible journey with you this season! We hope you keep dancing together outside of the competition,” the DWTS page said in a caption for their Instagram post.

The IG post received over 37,000 likes and 500-plus comments, which included many fans celebrating Jowsey’s departure from the competition.

“I’m not a swiftie but I really appreciate them for voting him out,” a popular comment said.

“swifties are the real ones here,” another commenter wrote.

“this was long overdue, sorry not sorry,” said another.

Pic credit: @dancingwiththestars/Instagram

Many commenters felt that Jowsey should have been eliminated weeks ago, but thanks to his popularity and the voting system, he stuck around and attempted to improve his dancing.

However, many viewers now believe the dance competition will get even better as the remaining couples give their best efforts to try to win that special trophy in honor of the late Len Goodman.

Dancing with the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.