DWTS’ Harry Jowsey fires back at critics suggesting show was ‘rigged’ to keep him safe from elimination

Dancing With the Stars contestant Harry Jowsey aimed at his critics after his recent save from elimination.

The Australian Too to Hot Handle and social media star and his professional dance partner, Rylee Arnold, were among the seven remaining couples on this past week’s episode.

Other celebs still in the competition included Ariana Madix, Xochitl Gomez, Alyson Hannigan, Charity Lawson, Barry Williams, and Jason Mraz.

On a night paying tribute to the late Whitney Houston, Jowsey was saved from elimination, leading some online critics to believe the show was “rigged” for him.

In a recent Instagram Story update, Jowsey shared a photo of himself riding with the sunroof open on his orange Lamborghini convertible.

“Winners Focus on Winning and Losers Focus On Winners,” he wrote in text at the top of his selfie.

DWTS contestant Harry Jowsey shares a selfie with a message. Pic credit: @harryjowsey/Instagram

DWTS Week 8 featured Harry safe again as popular sitcom star is eliminated

Heading into the DWTS episode’s conclusion, Harry and Rylee were at the bottom of the leaderboard with only 28 points. However, voting seemingly helped them survive in the competition.

Host Alfonso Ribeiro said that none of the couples were safe from elimination as he turned it over to fan voting via text messaging.

According to Ribeiro, the judges’ scores get combined with the fan votes to determine which couple gets eliminated.

It was revealed that Alyson and dancer partner Sasha Farber were the first safe couple. Next, the hosts revealed Ariana and Pasha Pashkov, Xochitl and Val Chmerkovskiy, and then Harry and Rylee were headed to next week.

Ultimately, former Brady Bunch star Barry Williams and his dance partner Peta Murgatroyd were eliminated and bid farewell. Meanwhile, the Australian social media star is headed to Week 9, Taylor Swift Night, with his dance partner.

Critics blast Harry Jowsey online after Week 8

A Reddit forum following DTWS’ Week 8 episode showed that not all viewers are wild about Jowsey. Some online critics suggested he lasted this long in the dance competition thanks to fan votes from “kids” and reality TV fans.

“I have no idea who he is outside of the show. He’s by far the worst dancer of the group and I’m baffled why he’s still here,” one critic commented.

Another said that Jowsey is “still here because viewer votes are weighted way more than they should be. If they were doing things fairly, he would have been gone a long time ago based on skill.”

Fans comment on DWTS. Pic credit: @kayakill/Reddit/r/dancingwiththestars/

Another Reddit commenter mentioned that the Mirrorball Trophy has been named in honor of the late Len Goodman from DWTS.

“Before you cast your votes for Harry, pause. Reflect. Take a moment. Would Len want the trophy to go to Mr. Tree Trunk?” the commenter wrote.

A fan goes hard on Harry. Pic credit: @kayakill/Reddit/r/dancingwiththestars/

Some DWTS fans felt Barry should still be around and Jowsey should be off the show.

“I have one word and it’s rigged. #dwts protect my man Barry at all costs. I miss him already,” a fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A DWTS is worried the show is rigged. Pic credit: @micknew826/Twitter

Critics displeased with seeing Jowsey still in the competition will have another shot at making their votes heard when DWTS returns for Taylor Swift Night. However, one has to wonder if Jowsey’s supporters outweigh his critics to the point it won’t matter.

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC and Disney Plus.