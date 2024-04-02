DWTS judge Derek Hough reveals heartbreaking loss: ‘You’ll always be in our hearts’

Derek Hough is mourning the difficult loss of a beloved family member.

The Dancing With the Stars judge has previously shared about the emotional journey he and his wife, Hayley Erbert, have been on.

Erbert has overcome plenty of challenges as she recovers from a diagnosis of cranial hematoma and several surgeries.

On Monday, Hough shared the news that his grandmother passed away in a heartfelt tribute.

He said the recent loss “feels like losing a part of our family’s soul.”

Derek’s mother also shared an emotional tribute video clip following the loss of her mother.

Derek Hough mourns the loss of his loved one

In an Instagram post shared on Monday, Hough included several photos featuring his late grandmother, Romaine Heaton.

In his caption, Hough paid tribute to Heaton and recalled her “endless stories” that often made them “double over with laughter” and were responsible for “igniting imaginations.”

He described her love as “the kind that made you feel seen, heard, and valued, no matter what.”

“As we say goodbye, I’m reminded of all the beautiful moments we shared, and somehow if feels like she’s still here, guiding us, loving us,” Hough wrote.

“Grandma, you’ve given us so much to remember, to cherish, and to pass on. We miss you terribly, but we’re grateful for every second we got to spend with you. So long… for now you little stinker,” the IG caption said.

He wrote, “You’ll always be in our hearts, making us smile. We love you.”

Hough included several photos of him with his grandmother. The first shot featured Hough smiling next to his grandmother. A second image showed the Dancing With the Stars judge posed across his grandmother and mother’s laps in a group shot.

The final Instagram carousel image is a photo of the Romaine’s Mattress King storefront. According to the official website, Romaine and her husband, Don Heaton, started the business in 1959. It has remained a family business as their son, Jake Heaton, is now the owner.

Derek’s mother shared heartfelt tribute for a ‘valiant warrior woman’

DWTS stars Derek and Julianne Hough have three sisters and are the children of Bruce and Mariann Hough, who are now divorced.

Upon Romaine Heaton’s passing, Mariann posted an emotional tribute message and video in honor of her mother.

In the video, Romaine admires a beautiful red rose and laughs with her daughter Mariann. At the end of the clip, Romaine uses a walker to go down a hallway before delivering a message to her loved ones.

“I love all of you everybody. I know you love me because I’m the one that gave you life,” she said.

“So long. No goodbyes,” Romaine said before the video showed a face-shot photo of Romaine when she was younger.

In her caption, Mariann said her “heart is tender,” and she’s “already missing this precious face, daring storytelling valiant warrior woman…our 95 year old Unicorn.”

“I’m so grateful and blessed to have such a wonderful mother and father. I will always continue to talk to you and dad on our morning walks…now I have a mother and father to always be with me, to call upon and ask for guidance and love…so long for now, sweet Angel mother never goodbyes,” she wrote.

