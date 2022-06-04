DWTS’ judge Derek Hough announces engagement to Hayley Erbert

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

After years of dating, Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert have finally decided to get married.

The Dancing with the Stars judge announced that he asked Hayley to marry him on June 2 and the next step in the long-awaited wedding.

Here is what you need to know about the engagement of Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert.

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert getting married

Derek and Hayley had been dating for seven years before he finally popped the question.

The announcement came via Derek’s Instagram account.

The photo showed Derek holding her in his arms while she sat with her legs wrapped around him.

“It’s only the beginning…the beginning of forever ♥️,” Derek wrote in the caption.

PEOPLE reports that Simply Troy Lifestyle + Events helped plan the couple’s big moment. This included 250 oversized candles positioned around them when Derek popped the question.

“The proposal happened last Monday. Derek surprised her and got her out of the house for the afternoon,” Troy Williams of Simply Troy Lifestyle + Events said. “He wanted their home transformed. They’re an adventurous couple and have seen such big moments, but their home is their sanctuary and it’s where they fell even more in love.”

“After she said ‘yes,’ it was just everything — such a special, beautiful moment and just so them.”

Derek and Hayley’s relationship timeline

Those close to Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert have been wondering for a long time about when the two would finally get married. It would often come up as jokes during interviews.

They met in 2014 when Derek’s sister Julianne Hough hired Hayley to go on tour with them as a dancer. This helped Hayley catch the eye of Dancing with the Stars, and she joined the lineup in Season 21 as a troupe member.

That was the season that Derek won with Bindi Irwin, and he and Hayley had begun dating sometime during that season.

In 2016, Derek admitted that he was dating someone and said that he might see himself getting married within the next five years or so. He was only off by one year.

Derek and Hayley finally went official in 2017.

By 2018, the couple was sharing everything together on social media, including several vacations and a lot of PDA.

In 2020, fans were asking about them getting married and wondered if Derek would propose on Dancing with the Stars, and they both laughed and said that wasn’t something they would do.

However, the two showed what their proposal would look like this year, and now fans wait to see what the wedding will look like.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return in late 2022 to its new home on Disney+ streaming.