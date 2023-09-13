DWTS fans outraged over cast member choice: Here’s why

Dancing with the Stars Season 32 will be here before we know it, but not without some controversy.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, there is a little controversy in the fact that Sharna Burgess wasn’t asked to return for Season 32.

Unfortunately, that’s not all.

The official cast has been released, and while there’s plenty to be excited about, some fans are not thrilled about one cast member in particular: NFL running back Adrian Peterson.

Adrian is partnered with Britt Stewart, something that fans are convinced she doesn’t deserve.

Adrian is a controversial choice, given his history of child abuse and domestic violence.

Adrian Peterson can’t escape his history of child abuse and domestic violence

He was suspended in 2014 after being charged with felony child abuse when it was revealed he used a switch to spank his 4-year-old son.

Last year, Adrian was arrested in connection with domestic violence after he and his wife got into a verbal altercation on a flight.

Overall, his history has made him a fan least favorite, and it doesn’t look like things will be changing for the running back as far as public opinion goes.

Many Dancing with the Stars fans took to Reddit to express their displeasure with Adrian’s casting.

Dancing with the Stars fans outraged by Adrian Peterson’s casting

It didn’t take long for fans to express their opinions after the Season 32 cast was revealed.

One user took to the Dancing with the Stars subreddit to express their “disappointment” about the show “opening [casting] a child abuser.”

They weren’t the only ones who thought so, as the comments expressed similar opinions.

While one user wanted to see Britt with Tyson Beckford, others were more astounded that Jamie Lynn Spears was getting so much hate over Adrian Peterson.

“I’m sure there were other athletes that would have done DWTS. Why a child abuser DWTS?” One user wrote.

Another reasoned, “The two don’t even belong in the same group. JLS (Jamie Lynn Spears) I have issues with but she’s more in the Olivia Jade category of casting. Adrian Peterson is something else and I can’t even believe this is the best the show could do. I hope the backlash is fierce and unrelenting.”

Fans express distaste for Adrian Peterson. Pic credit: u/macmiIIer/Reddit

Comments were similar in a casting thread, with quite a few discussing their disappointment with the choice to have Adrian Peterson on the show.

While some users were certain that Adrian’s partnership with Britt would mean an early exit for both celebrities, one reasoned that perhaps other fans of the show didn’t know about Adrian’s history.

“Casual fans may have no idea about his past, and I feel they are the main viewers and voters over those of us here online. Football players have traditionally done well, and no doubt he’s going to get a rosy edit,” explained the user.

Comments about Adrian Peterson. Pic credit: u/wweyonce/Reddit

Still, most were not thrilled with his presence.

Comment about Adrian Peterson. Pic credit: u/wweyonce/Reddit

The general consensus is that Britt deserves a better partner, but it’s possible that Adrian will get a nice edit and make him look like a stand-up guy despite his past.

For now, viewers will have to wait and see how the show plays out.

Dancing with the Stars premieres Tuesday, September 26, at 8/7c on ABC.