DWTS Cheryl Burke starting new dating podcast in midst of divorce

Cheryl Burke on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Cheryl Burke filed for divorce from her husband Matthew Lawrence in February.

Just over two months later, the dancer has announced that she is starting a new dating podcast where she promises to get “vulnerable.”

The podcast will be called Burke in The Game and will be part of the IHeartRadio network.

Cheryl Burke starting new dating podcast

Cheryl Burke, 38, spoke with PEOPLE about the new podcast and what fans can expect.

According to Cheryl, this will give fans the first chance to see her where she is not hiding behind her role as a Dancing with the Stars pro dancer. It sounds like it will be a live version of how she shares her life on Instagram.

“This is the first time I think anyone, including myself, is going to see or hear me be as vulnerable as I have to be,” Cheryl said. “I’m always hiding behind the mirror ball.”

“This is really opening up my life, which I feel like comes natural, but I also have to be okay to open up my heart,” she added.

“This is a really trying time for me right now in my life, and I think naturally what I tend to do is I tend to build a wall. And I am not attainable in that sense, but I think this is part of my work, is to let that guard down regardless of feelings and being able to be okay with that.”

What will Cheryl talk about on the podcast?

Cheryl Burke said the podcast would be an interactive one with her fans able to get involved.

“My fate is in [the listeners’] hands,” she said. “They can choose whatever question we ask. It’s all about building me up to get me ready to date, and doing the self-work, and having them be involved. And, when do they think that I should start dating again? Is there a timeframe?”

Cheryl will interview sex therapists, life coaches, relationship experts, family and friends, and some of her ex-boyfriends as well.

“I don’t think I have been 100% ready, as far as like loving myself, to know what I deserve,” Cheryl revealed. “To be ready for who I deserve. And what I’m trying to do is fall out of the pattern, the same pattern.”

“Life is very short, and what I want to do, my goal, is to be able to invite whoever that is, [whether] that is the healthy version or the nice guy or whatever it is.”

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return in late 2022 to its new home on Disney+ streaming.