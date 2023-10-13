DWTS alum Cheryl Burke says Michael Strahan ‘wasn’t worth it’ as guest judge

Former Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Cheryl Burke has critiqued Michael Strahan’s recent guest judge stint, and based on her comments, it’s far from a 10 score.

Burke, a former Mirrorball Trophy winner, said she felt it “wasn’t worth it” to have the Good Morning America co-host and FOX NFL Sunday analyst as a DWTS judge.

The 51-year-old is known for his 15-year career as an imposing defensive player with the New York Giants.

Strahan’s NFL career features many achievements, including his winning a Super Bowl ring before his induction into the Hall of Fame, so he definitely knows football.

He’s since moved into roles on television, including GMA co-host, NFL analyst, and game show host, but many viewers blasted him as a DWTS judge due to his lack of experience with dance.

Burke shares a similar, although kinder opinion, and recently spoke about it in an exclusive article she wrote.

Burke shares opinion of Strahan as guest judge

Strahan appeared earlier this week on the show’s Motown Night, where DWTS celebs and their professional dance partners performed dance routines to hits from Motown.

In a Hello! Magazine article written by Burke, she said Strahan didn’t add much when it came to critical comments for the celebrity dancers.

“I adore Michael and what I’m going to say is definitely not a reflection of how loved he is, but I think a fourth judge that doesn’t really have a lot of constructive criticism to contribute wasn’t really worth it honestly,” Burke said.

“I crave constructive criticism from the judges, and adding a judge who really doesn’t have the same experience in this world of ballroom, like the other three, didn’t suit the show,” she shared.

Strahan stopped by as a guest judge to join the regular panel of Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli.

Like the other judges, he gave his thoughts after seeing each dance routine, but due to his lack of dance experience, Strahan mostly gave his appreciation for each dance and added positive comments.

Burke says she’s ‘all about respecting the art form’

For the most part, Strahan’s scoring was in line with his fellow judges throughout DWTS’ Motown Night. In several instances, he awarded a slightly high score to Barry Williams of Brady Bunch fame and social media star Harry Jowsey.

In her recent article, Burke elaborated on her opinion about having guest judges on her former show.

“I’m all about respecting the art form, which on this show is the world of ballroom and knowing how hard these couples work day in and day out, the least they deserve is some actual constructive feedback that they can actually take back, work on in the dance studio, and come back stronger,” she said.

According to Burke, a better option for a guest judge might have been Jamal Sims, who choreographed Motown Night’s opening number, due to his experience.

“He isn’t strictly ballroom, but at least he knows dance and can actually critique the couples based on their own dance experience though,” Burke said.

Perhaps Strahan’s next appearance on Dancing With the Stars should come as a contestant, joining former NFL stars such as show winners Emmit Smith, Donald Driver, and Hines Ward.

Dancing with the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.