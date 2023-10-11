DWTS fans blast GMA’s Michael Strahan for guest judge appearance

Former NFL star Michael Strahan’s recent Dancing With the Stars appearance didn’t impress some viewers.

Strahan, 51, appeared as a celebrity guest judge for DWTS, joining the three regulars on the panel: Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough.

Throughout the show’s Motown-themed episode, the Good Morning America star gave his thoughts about the various dance routines and celebs’ performances.

That included a former foe from the football field, Adrian Peterson, who played as a running back for the Minnesota Vikings, among other teams.

While Strahan, a Hall of Fame defensive player, admitted he “hated” Peterson during their days on the field, he was much kinder to him in his DWTS assessment.

His kindness carried over to criticisms of the other celebs, as he seemed to play the nice guy role to the other judges but also mostly followed suit with how their scores went.

Fans blast Strahan as DWTS guest judge

As one might expect, mixed reactions arrived for the latest DWTS guest judge, with many fans suggesting that Strahan lacked the dance background or experience to score the dances.

“That was so hard to watch. Get Strahan out !!!!” one individual wrote on Twitter, adding several thumbs-down emojis.

“What makes Strahan an expert on dancing ???? Get him out !!! Will never watch again. He does not belong there,” they said in another tweet.

“WTF is he doing on DWTS?! I hope he does leave GMA–doesn’t have the chops,” another commenter said.

“He is not a pro dancer or anything close to it. Wow. If I were watching I would turn it off,” another individual replied to the @officialdwts Twitter.

Another commenter said they thought the judges were doing well but not Strahan, who they felt “definitely overscored several pairs” during the night.

“Strahan clearly knows nothing about dance, but his comments from the viewers’ perspective were very on point. I enjoyed listening to him,” another commenter wrote.

Strahan also received some positive feedback

While many may not have appreciated seeing the former NFL star and current GMA personality as a DWTS guest judge, others were kinder in their critiques.

One viewer said they loved “his positivity” and “his comments are well thought out & on point.”

“I really enjoyed Michael as a guest judge!” another wrote, bringing up that he judged “how viewers see the performances.”

Strahan’s scoring seemed questionable based on some viewers’ interpretations, as some pointed out his “overscoring” or generosity. For the most part, he awarded scores that were in line with what his fellow judges gave out, leaving one to wonder if he was coached ahead of the score reveals.

In particular, Strahan gave out one of the first 9 scores of the season to Jason Mraz. Fellow judge Carrie Ann gave the same score, while Bruno and Derek gave 8s.

However, the first dance routine from Barry Williams of Brady Bunch fame received a 7 from Strahan, while the three other judges gave out 6s.

In addition, Strahan gave a 7 to Australian social media star Harry Jowsey, the highest of the four judges’ scores. He praised Jowsey as a fellow 6-foot-5 man during his comments after the dance.

While Strahan only had this one recent appearance as a guest judge on DWTS, it seems some viewers don’t want him back in that capacity but rather as a contestant. In contrast, others appreciated the refreshing change in judging.

Dancing with the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.