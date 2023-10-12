Michael Strahan speaks out on future at Good Morning America

Former football star Michael Strahan has taken on many jobs since he retired from his field of play, most of which involve him working as an on-air personality.

He appears regularly on ABC’s Good Morning America and Fox NFL Sunday. He’s also taken on the role of game show host with ABC’s Pyramid.

The 51-year-old recently showed up as a Dancing with the Stars guest judge, much to the delight of some and dismay of some DWTS viewers.

Strahan joined the panel’s regulars, including Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli, to give scores to the celebrity contestants after dance routines.

With that recent appearance and only three main judges, it might have some wondering if Strahan could become a more permanent show member.

His absences from his regular spot in the studio for his ABC morning program also raised questions.

He recently addressed his future with Good Morning America to indicate whether there might be another career change.

Michael Strahan addressed his GMA future with colleagues

Due to Strahan’s busy schedule, he’s sometimes missing from the GMA on-air team in the mornings. His weekend gig with Fox covering the NFL games alongside other former players and on-air personalities has caused him to miss the show on Mondays.

Earlier this week, he was away from ABC’s New York studio for a few days before his appearance as a DWTS guest judge.

As mentioned, he was part of ABC’s dance competition show on Tuesday night, providing his commentary and scores as a celebrity guest judge.

While Strahan wasn’t in the studio on Tuesday and Wednesday with his GMA crew, he still reported from Los Angeles and appeared virtually from the West Coast.

During one segment, he spoke about the recent change in hours for him to be there so he could participate in DWTS and his other gigs.

On Wednesday, Strahan’s GMA co-host, George Stephanopoulos, asked, “Are you going to add another job to your portfolio now, Michael?”

That may have raised some eyebrows about the possibility of Strahan leaving his friends at ABC’s morning program.

“No, George, I’m sticking right there next to you,” Strahan said, shutting down any speculation he was leaving GMA.

“George, I’ll add another job to my portfolio when you dance on national television,” Strahan told his GMA colleague.

Stephanopoulos fired back, asking who wanted to bet Strahan would get “another job” before he danced on national television.

Strahan revealed another TV gig after DWTS in ‘exciting news’

As mentioned, Strahan is a busy man due to his business ventures, family, and several television gigs already on his resume.

On Wednesday evening, he made another television appearance, joining the QVC network live to promote his clothing line.

In an Instagram post last week, the NFL Hall of Famer shared he had a big announcement.

“I’ve got some exciting news to share with you that you don’t wanna miss,” he said as he appeared in a video with apparel from his MSX line.

“I’ll be live on QVC. Yeah, QVC and me together. See you there,” he said, with the IG post revealing Wednesday, October 11, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

Strahan also indicated he’d have a special guest during his QVC live appearance. He revealed on social media it would be his daughter, Isabella. She is a model for her dad’s clothing and supported him during his shopping network appearance on Wednesday evening.

While Strahan continues to make many TV appearances, QVC and DWTS were rare, less-frequent side gigs. It seems the best news for fans of Strahan as a GMA co-host is that he’s not going anywhere anytime soon!

Good Morning America airs weekday mornings at 7/6c on ABC.