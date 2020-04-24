Dustin Kendrick jokes about sharing dirt on The Bachelor star Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan

The Bachelorette star Dustin Kendrick has spent time in quarantine these past few weeks with Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan.

Dustin and Peter met one another on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, and the two became best friends. Peter later met Kelley before his stint on The Bachelor in a hotel lobby.

For weeks, fans have wondered whether Peter and Kelley are pursuing a romantic relationship, and Dustin has been a big supporter of them trying out a romance.

But he hasn’t dished any details to the media because of his loyalty to Peter and Kelley.

That could change now as one of them drank his juice and he isn’t happy about it.

Dustin Kendrick jokes about spilling the beans on Peter and Kelley

On Tik Tok, Dustin posted a video of himself drinking a juice, revealing that he wanted to be petty because his roommates took his juice.

He’s joking about calling TMZ and dishing the dirt on Peter and Kelley.

In the post, he writes, “TMZ I’ve got a story for you.”

Of course, we are all wondering what gossip he does have, even though we know that he would probably never turn his back on Peter and Kelley.

Dustin Kendrick has been supportive of a romance between Peter and Kelley

We do know that Dustin has been more than supportive of Peter and Kelley since they first started to hang out in quarantine.

He also hopes Peter and Kelley will date in the future but has added that it’s not the time right now to explore a romantic relationship.

The joke about Kelley and Peter dating has been a continuous one under quarantine. Even Kelley has joked about kicking Dustin out of her apartment so she could be alone with Peter.

Dustin, who lives in Chicago, could probably go home rather easily but finds it more entertaining to be in quarantine with friends.

But it appears she has been alone with Dustin more than Peter.

Weber has left quarantine a few times to go to work, as his work as a commercial pilot is considered an essential business service. However, as soon as he’s done work, he returns to quarantine with Kelley in Chicago.

To stay entertained, the trio has been sharing Tik Tok videos.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.