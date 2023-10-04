Duggar homeschooling — How educated are the Duggar siblings?

The Duggar family brought homeschooling to the forefront on their reality TV shows, raising many questions about the quality of education the 19 children would have.

With most Duggar children adults, only a few Duggar sisters are left at the Duggar compound under 18. Johannah, Jennifer, Jordyn-Grace, and Josie Duggar are the final four children.

There has been speculation about the homeschooling the Duggars did, especially when it became apparent that the older children were helping the younger children.

While doing her book tour press for Counting The Cost, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard talked about the education she received and what protections could be put in place so that education was a priority for children on reality TV.

While speaking with the Los Angeles Times, Jill admitted she and possibly some of her siblings felt “deprived of education.”

Did Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar ‘deprive’ their children of education?

Jill Duggar told the publication, “Yeah, I do. I went on to take some college classes. I got my midwifery certifications. I’m currently inactive on my status now. But I do think that the show took priority in a lot of areas of our lives. Yes, there were great parts to it. But there were also very difficult parts that I would not choose, if I got to go back and I actually had a choice.”

While she didn’t speak for her siblings, it seemed as if they might have had conversations about education and the lack of higher education made available to them.

Interestingly, none of the adult-aged siblings have attended college or earned higher education degrees.

It’s the Duggar-in-laws who are more educated than the spouses for the most part. Derick Dillard is the most educated spouse, with Abbie Grace Burnett and her nursing degree a close second. Also, Jeremy Vuolo has done seminary school and went to college during his “worldly” partying days.

Most of the Duggar sons work for Jim Bob Duggar in some capacity, except Justin Duggar, who is based in Texas with his wife, Claire Spivey, and her family.

Derick Duggar wants to change laws to protect children on reality TV programs

While talking with the Los Angeles Times, Derick Dillard talked about what protections aren’t available to the children who participate in reality TV programs like the ones Jill Duggar was seen on.

He said, “There’s [nothing] to make sure kids are protected as far as their education goes. If a family sees an opportunity to make money, they can justify taking away their kids’ time [in school] because, well, they don’t need education, they can just have this money to support them. Jill can attest to this, but from what we can tell, none of her siblings really had much education past the seventh grade. A lot of that was due to the show taking over. It was like, ‘Well, if the show requires most of the filming hours during the weekday, then school is not really that important.'”

They aren’t educated past the seventh grade? That’s a scary thought, especially given several of them have chosen to homeschool their children. Jessa Duggar is homeschooling her kids, and Joy-Anna Duggar has also begun the basics with her children. Jill and Derick have opted to enroll their children in public school — which is how Derick was raised.

Jill’s book has a plethora of information, and plenty of it has been rumored for years.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.