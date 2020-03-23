Duggar family members reveal what they’re up to amid the coronavirus pandemic

The Duggar family is already practicing social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Not all of the siblings shared what they are up to during these unprecedented times; a few of the families checked in.

It may be a while before a new season of Counting On returns, but following the Duggar family on social media is an option.

Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar

Both Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar have been spending time outside while social distancing. The two shared a couple of photos over the weekend as they enjoyed the sunshine with their daughter Bella.

The couple is enjoying spending time with their little girl.

Bella was born in November, and since then, Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar have been showing her off and settling into their new life as parents.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo

Over the weekend, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo shared a selfie on social media. They talked about what they have going on.

Jinger stunned by going makeup-free, something many fans of Counting On aren’t used to seeing from her.

They are in Los Angeles and under orders to stay at home. There are exceptions to the order, but most of the time will be spent together away from the public and practicing social distancing.

Jinger Duggar revealed they have been spring cleaning and cooking up recipes from online.

Spending time with her husband and daughter has Jinger Duggar quite happy.

Jana Duggar

The eldest Duggar daughter debuted a drawing of a duck on the first day of spring.

Jana Duggar has been sparse on social media in recent weeks. She returned to show off her talent and to include news that she is working on some new things.

Counting On fans hope that she will share soon, especially with the current climate.

The Duggar family put out a statement about the coronavirus pandemic last week. There hasn’t been much else said by Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar. However, a few of their children have been talking about it.

Jill Duggar took to her blog and revealed what she and her family have been up to. Derick Dillard has been tweeting and even joked about the baby boom that is expected following the quarantine.

When asked if Jill would be part of it, he made a sly comment which could have indicated another baby on the way.

With all of the chaos happening, the Duggar family is still sharing their lives with fans.

Counting On is currently on hiatus and is expected to return later this year on TLC.