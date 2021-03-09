Drew Sidora says Kenya Moore is mad because Hollywood isn’t calling for her

Drew Sidora throws shade at Kenya Moore. Pic credit:Bravo

Kenya Moore and Drew Sidora tried to resolve their issues during the latest episode of the Real Housewives of Atlanta.and let’s just so things did not go well.

As a matter of fact, that would be putting it nicely. Instead of listening to each other and hashing out their differences, the dinner ended with Drew and Kenya being in a worse place than before.

While the two RHOA castmates have never really gotten along, at this point there’s very little hope for a friendship.

Sign up for our newsletter!

And after the shade that Drew just threw at her costar, she may have just put the final nail in the coffin.

Drew Sidora throws shade at Kenya Moore

Drew Sidora had a recent chat on the Real Housewives of Atlanta after show, and talks quickly turned to the latest episode.

The RHOA newbie delved into the nightmare dinner she had with her castmate, Kenya Moore, and explained how and why things went wrong.

“You know when you’re trying to connect with somebody, and you try to look in their eyes? It was dark, it was cloudy, it was gray…”

According to Drew, the real reason why her castmate is angry is that she’s not getting any acting gigs in Hollywood.

The Atlanta Housewife remarked, “She mad, and the only thing I can think of is, like, maybe she mad cause Hollywood just ain’t been calling for her.”

Drew Sidora says Kenya hasn’t been booked in over a decade

During her chat on the RHOA after show, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star continued to throw shade at her nemesis.

She claimed that it’s been quite a while since Kenya has booked an acting gig and that’s why she’s so mad.

“She ain’t booked in over a decade, so I’m like maybe that’s why” declared Drew. “Maybe that’s why she’s so mad.”

“Because your career is a real place,” explained the RHOA star.

“You could be successful in other things but when you love your art, as an actress–and she kept telling me she was one and I’m like, I looked on her IMDb and I didn’t see nothing in over a decade. So I was like ‘oh well maybe that’s why.'”

As for Kenya, she had something to say about her recent dinner with Drew that quickly went left.

Before the two managed to hash things out, the 50-year-old stormed off and left her castmate sitting at the table.

“I just feel like Drew is acting, and she’s just trying to make moments for herself,” said Kenya. “But I’m not gonna be one of her moments so I leave with my food.”

And that’s pretty much how things ended between Drew and Kenya.

Do you think these two can patch things up and become friends?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.