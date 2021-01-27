Drew Sidora is excited for the RHOA reunion, says she has ‘lots of things to address’

Drew Sidora is looking forward to the upcoming reunion. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Drew Sidora reveals why she is actually excited to film the RHOA Reunion.

Drew tells Hollywood Life that she’s ready to get real at the reunion and already knows what she wants to talk about.

“Everybody’s like, ‘Now reunion is when it gets real!’ I’m like, ‘Well, real is where it’s at!’ That’s all I know how to be,” Drew expresses. “I think reunion is definitely a place, I have so many things to say, so many things to address. I have questions. So I’m excited about it ‘cuz I don’t hold back.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I just wanna get to a real place with people. I feel like that’s the only way I know how to be is just to get to a real level,” she adds. “Like let’s just address it and then move on. So I hear…the reunion is where you can do all of it and I’m here for it. I’m ready.”

Will Drew makeup with Kenya and LaToya during the reunion?

Viewers know from social media and the upcoming RHOA preview that Drew has had it out with Kenya Moore and LaToya Ali.

Will she use the reunion as an opportunity to makeup with them? It’s not very likely.

“Oh, that ship has sailed,” Drew says of a chance at friendship with Kenya and LaToya. “I’m complete with it.”

“I’m someone who gives people chances. I gave the benefit of the doubt,” she says of her approach with Kenya and LaToya during the season. “You never know what can happen in the future but for right now, I’m in such a good place…with me and my marriage and people who are supportive and if you’re there to support during the tough times, I mean, you just aren’t there. And that’s fine.”

What will Drew bring up during the reunion?

Viewers have had plenty of questions for Drew. One of those being where she has been this season.

Drew wasn’t present for a lot of the group scenes at the beginning of the season and viewers even stated that it feels like Drew is on her own separate show.

Drew will likely be prompted to address this topic.

Additionally, she has been the butt of LaToya and Kenya’s jokes after she had a bad wig day. Odds are she will have a lot to say to Kenya and LaToya.

She’ll likely weigh in on Kenya calling her sneaky. It seems to be what sets Drew off in the preview. She explains that it seems hypocritical for Kenya to be calling her that– especially after Kenya snuck her kid on her “secret” private jet.

Fans will have to wait and see how Drew brings the realness to the RHOA reunion.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.