Drew Sidora defends Gizelle and Jamal Bryant’s relationship, says ‘they really are together and in love’

We just found out that Real Housewives of Atlanta newbie, Drew Sidora has ties to a well-known Potomac Housewife– and it’s none other than Gizelle Bryant.

Matter of fact, Drew also knows Gizelle’s ex-husband pastor Jamal Bryant very well and she’s giving her opinion on the couple’s relationship.

The Bryants have come under scrutiny these past few weeks after allegations were made by Monique Samuels during the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion.

The Drag Queens singer dropped a bombshell, claiming that the pastor has had a mistress for eight years

According to Monique, the Bryants were faking their relationship for TV so that Gizelle would have a storyline for the show.

And while many viewers latched on to the rumor, one RHOA star is now coming to the couple’s defense.

Drew talks about Jamal and Gizelle’s relationship

After the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired on Sunday night, Drew made her first appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

But it was her revelation about knowing RHOP star Gizelle Bryant that had us really wanting to know more.

During a game of Guess their Age, things quickly took a detour after Drew revealed that the green-eyed-beauty was once her First Lady.

Apparently, the actress was formerly a member of the church that Gizelle attended when she was still married to Jamal. He was the pastor and that made the reality TV star First Lady of the congregation.

Once Andy was privy to this juicy bit of information, he asked Sidora to comment on the cheating claims made by Monique about the on-again couple. But unlike many others, the mom-of-three does not believe that Jamal and Gizelle are faking their relationship for TV.

“I know pastor Jamal and he loves this woman,” exclaimed the 35-year-old. “I know a lot of their history and I believe that they really are together and in love.”

Jamal told Drew he was in a relationship with Gizelle

During the chat, the Real Housewives of Atlanta newbie shared even more details about why she believes that Gizelle and Jamal are indeed together.

“I saw him at the airport in Atlanta and he shared with me that they were back together,” admitted Drew. “Because I was in the church when all of the scandal things were happening so..”

As for her opinion about Monique Samuels’ binder filled with alleged text messages and other receipts proving that Jamal has been cheating on Gizelle, the RHOA newbie is not convinced.

“I wish she [Monique] would have gone through all the tabs and they’ve got apps for that stuff so I can’t really say for sure, you know…” responded Sidora.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.