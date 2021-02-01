Drew Sidora calls LaToya Ali her ‘biggest fan’ and gifts her an autographed headshot, RHOA viewers react

Drew Sidora throws epic shade at LaToya Ali. Pic credit:Bravo

Real Housewives of Atlanta newbie, Drew Sidora just showed us how she snagged that full-time peach.

Let’s just say the actress made a memorable impression on fans and castmates on the latest episode of the show.

As the women kicked off their first cast trip for the season in Charleston, things were already tense between Drew and LaToya Ali.

It was LaToya who started off by throwing shade at her castmate –calling Drew’s wig a “pet.”

The two women also butted heads earlier in the season while discussing the topic of divorce and separation. So things were at a boiling point between them already.

But Drew officially gets the award for shadiness after last night’s episode.

Drew Sidora gives her ‘biggest fan’ a signed photo

The cast trip started off with a bang thanks to Real Housewives of Atlanta newbies, Drew Sidora and LaToya Ali.

At first, the two women almost got into a physical altercation, after LaToya grabbed Drew’s arm during a conversation.

Thankfully the other castmates stepped in, and after LaToya issued an apology, things calmed down between the newbies.

However during the cast dinner, LaToya tried it once again, but she was no match for Drew’s shade.

After dogging out Drew’s wig for several episodes, LaToya announced during the dinner that she had bought a wig for her castmate.

But the singer/actress turned down the shady gesture and announced that she had a gift of her own for LaToya.

The 35-year-old went to her room and returned with a photo of herself, she then signed it and gave it to LaToya saying, “I feel like you’re my biggest fan, so what I do for my fans is…” and she handed LaToya the photo.

It was epic, and the gesture even scored a round of applause from the women at the table.

Plus, RHOA viewers were impressed with Drew’s shady gesture as well.

RHOA fans react to Drew Sidora gifting a signed photo to LaToya Ali

The Real Housewives of Atlanta newbie definitely scored a few points last night with her epic comeback for LaToya Ali.

Fans of the show loved the shady moment that Drew served up on a platter and as usual, they had quite a bit to say on Twitter.

Matter of fact, Atlanta Housewife Porsha Williams also chimed in about Drew’s autograph to LaToya, clearly enjoying the shade of it all.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.