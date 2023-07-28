Drama is brewing between Tiffany Franco, Ronald Smith and his new girlfriend — Here’s what we know

There’s drama brewing between Tiffany Franco and her estranged husband, Ronald Smith, and this time his new girlfriend is involved.

Of course, Tiffany, who enjoys trolling her ex on social media, spilled all the tea with her followers and gave the backstory on exactly what happened.

She first hinted that something was going on with a video where she poked fun at a lengthy message she received from Ronald’s girlfriend.

Oh, and in case you’re wondering who that is, it’s a woman named Lauren Fraser, who he went Instagram official with in 2021.

After raving about his new boo online, things took an awkward turn when the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star later decided to reconcile with his estranged wife.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The South African native bid goodbye to Lauren, only to have Tiffany break up with him when she realized that their marriage was just not working.

However, Lauren was waiting in the wings and got back with Ronald the moment he was single again.

90 Day Fiance star Tiffany Franco teases drama with Ronald Smith and his girlfriend

Tiffany got a lengthy message from Ronald’s girlfriend, who was mad at her about something, and the mom of two joked about it on social media.

She posted a video with a soundbite that said, “Wow that’s a lot of words, too bad I’m not reading them.”

The AddyRose Cosmetics founder shared some context by writing, “When my EXs new girl sends me a 2 paragraph message.”

Tiffany gave us the full scoop about what went down between her and Lauren, but the moment Ronald saw that his ex had teased the drama, he posted a response.

The video showed Ronald laughing while clad in a hat with the sunglasses filter on TikTok.

“Baby mama drama ai she thinks I’m still stuck on her… haha mean while im here with my new lady laughing at what stories she is trying to spread,” he wrote in the caption.

Here’s why Tiffany Franco blocked Ronald Smith’s girlfriend

Tiffany went into detail in another video about the saga between herself, Ronald, and Lauren.

Ronald had a conversation with Tiffany, and Lauren was a topic of discussion. However, when she found out about the conversation, she retorted by sending Tiffany a lengthy message calling her a liar.

“You need to check in with your man baby,” said Tiffany in the clip. “Because your man is telling me what you’re saying if that’s a lie… you’re supposed to take that up with him, not call me a liar.”

“Don’t message the ex, don’t, it’s humiliating for you,” continued Tiffany — who noted that after seeing Lauren’s message, she “blocked her.”

“B**ch, you don’t get to have a conversation with me anymore. I gave you that privilege like a year ago,” she added.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.