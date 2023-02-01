Tiffany Franco admits the real reason she took Ronald Smith back

90 Day Fiance star Tiffany Franco recently confessed the shocking reason she returned to Ronald Smith after their separation last year.

The 31-year-old 90 Day Fiance alum married the 33-year-old South African in South Africa on the first season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way in 2019.

In December 2021, Ronald announced that he divorced Tiffany and had moved on with another woman named Lauren Fraser. Tiffany later disputed Ronald’s divorce claim saying the paperwork wasn’t completed and that he lied.

Tiffany went on to film 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life, but things got complicated when Tiffany flew to South Africa with their daughter, Carley, to visit Ronald.

Tiffany spent four months in South Africa and attempted to repair the relationship before splitting for good last September. When the Tell All episode aired, Tiffany and Ronald were not on good terms, and Ronald infamously threw a tantrum on air and broke the camera during their segment.

On Tuesday, Tiffany shared a TikTok to explain why she attempted to rekindle her relationship with Ronald in the first place.

The sheepish clip read, “That one time I took my ex-husband back just to prove to his girlfriend that he liked me more,” and the caption read, “I can’t believe this actually happened… definitely use the comment section to roast me.”

After Tiffany left Ronald again last year, Ronald got back together with Lauren. Tiffany claimed in the comments of the TikTok that she had warned Lauren before she got back together with him — that Ronald was trying to rekindle their marriage — but Lauren didn’t believe her.

Tiffany Franco gets roasted on TikTok for embarrassing confession about her reconciliation with Ronald Smith

Tiffany invited fans to roast her in the comments section of her confessional TikTok, which many took advantage of.

When one critic said the situation wasn’t funny for Lauren, Tiffany didn’t hold back in her response. “Lol I don’t care she made the decision to date a guy that’s married, and clearly not over his ex I messaged her and she didn’t care so that was on her,” Tiffany wrote back.

Other commenters were playful with their roasting, with another writing, “Congratulations you played yourself 😂😂.”

Tiffany agreed with the sentiment and responded, “FACTS.”

Another fan wrote, “The instant regret I’m sure,” while Tiffany concurred and responded, “I N S T A N T.”

Others commented and wanted to have a serious conversation about dysfunctional relationships, calling out Ronald as a presumed narcissist.

One concerned supporter, @vonivodka wrote, “Narcissistic relationships make us do some weird things. Don’t beat yourself up about it 🥺,” while @jennyj0508 wrote, “Girrrlll…this needs talked about more. When we are triangulated by a narcissist we get ‘value’ from winning his time. But in reality we are LOSING.”

Tiffany agreed with the commentary.

90 Day Fiance’s Tiffany Franco moved on for good from ex-husband

Although Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith had several reconciliations in the past, the couple seemed to have moved on for good since the explosive 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life Tell All last fall.

Tiffany is still dating Dan MacFarland from the early episodes of 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life. She said in an interview, “We see each other two or three days a week,” and they are taking things slow for now.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.