Dr. Francis Martinis on Below Deck? Who is charter guest accused of stealing cast names for drugs?

Dr. Francis Martinis has made a few appearances on the Below Deck franchise, but his legal troubles have him making headlines now.

The Long Island doctor and his wife, Jessica Martinis, are accused of using the names of cast members from various Below Deck shows in their oxycodone scheme.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the couple was arraigned on Thursday and has denied any wrongdoing that involves stealing the identities of their Below Deck friends.

The legal woes of Dr. Francis, aka Dr. Frank and Jessica, have some Below Deck fans wondering about the couple.

They are certainly no strangers to being part of the yachting franchise.

They have appeared in two different Below Deck spin-offs, with Dr. Frank and some of his pals making a not-so-great impression more than once.

Who is charter guest Dr. Francis Martinis on Below Deck?

The disgraced doctor is a urologist from Long Island, New York, Fort Salonga. According to online sources, Dr. Frank has practices in various areas of Long Island, including Northport, Huntington, Mt. Sinai, and Port Jefferson.

55-year-old Dr. Frank has been married to 38-year-old Jessica for years. They work together in his various practices.

However, the local New York Fox outlet has reported that the president of Dr. Frank’s urology practices stated the latter had not seen patients in over a year.

There are no specifics on what Jessica did for the practices. Jessica has been cited as the one who tried to fill fake oxycodone prescriptions, leading to an investigation into the couple.

What Below Deck episodes did Dr. Frank and Jessica Martinis appear on?

Below Deck fans were introduced to Dr. Francis and Jessica on Below Deck Med Season 3. They joined Captain Sandy Yawn’s friend, Dr. Jennifer Berman, a urologist.

After appearing twice on Below Deck Med and returning with Dr. Jennifer for Season 4, Dr. Frank became the primary during Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 1. Dr. Frank and a bunch of his Long Island bros were dubbed douches and jerks after the way they behaved on the show.

Not only was Captain Glenn Shepard not a fan, but one of the bros picked up stew Madison Stalker without her consent, causing a slew of backlash.

Dr. Frank returned to Below Deck Sailing Yacht for Season 2. This time around, he brought Jessica and some new friends.

It was a different experience, but Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans still didn’t like the doctor or his group.

Dr. Francis Martinis and his wife, Jessica Martinis, will return to court on Thursday, January 25. They continue to maintain their innocence in all charges against them regarding oxycodone and using Below Deck cast members’ names in their scheme.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo.