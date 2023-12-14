Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guests accused of using cast names in oxycodone scheme, facing jail time

Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guest Dr. Frank Martinis and his wife Jessica are facing legal issues that involve cast members from the show.

Dr. Frank first appeared on the sailing show in Season 1, where he and his boys were dubbed the Long Island Bros.

They were, as Captain Glenn Shephard said, douchey.

One of the bros lifted stew Madison Stalker up without her consent, causing outrage among Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans.

Season 2 featured Dr. Frank’s return, but this time around, he brought his wife, Jessica, and a different group of friends.

Now, the doctor and his wife are facing some serious legal troubles that involve a prescription drug scheme, and Below Deck cast members.

What charges are Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guests Dr. Frank Martinis and his wife Jessica facing?

According to NBC New York, Jessica and Dr. Frank are being accused of using the identities of crew members from the Below Deck franchise to obtain prescription drugs. The outlet reports the operation was uncovered earlier this year when Jessica tried to fill a fake oxycodone prescription.

Jessica gave the pharmacist a handwritten prescription, which raised red flags and prompted the police to be called. It was discovered through an investigation that Dr. Frank and Jessica had written dozens of fake prescriptions for oxycodone over the last two years.

The investigation also revealed that several of those bogus prescriptions were in the name of Below Deck Sailing Yacht and other cast members from the franchise. Jessica and Dr. Frank were arrested on eight counts of criminal sale of controlled substances and falsifying business records.

“He abused the celebrity position that he had on that ship to take the identities of his crew members — if that is proven — and then use that to buy drugs, that is a common scheme for a common criminal,” New York Homeland Security Director Michael Balboni told NBC New York.

Dr. Frank and Jessica have pleaded not guilty to all charges and have been released on bail. Their lawyer, Peter Crusco, has shared a statement maintaining the couple’s innocence.

“Evidence will show the charges are bogus and cannot be substantiated,” Peter stated via NBC New York.

The names of the Below Deck cast members used have not been released at this time. However, the doctor and his wife are also good friends with Below Deck Med star Captain Sandy Yawn and executive producer Nadine Rajabi

Dr. Frank Martinis appeared on Below Deck Med Season 4

Although many Below Deck fans remember Dr. Frank from his stint on Below Deck Sailing Yacht with his Long Island Bros, he was also on Below Deck Med.

Dr. Frank is good friends with Captain Sandy’s friend, Dr. Jennifer Berman, and was her guest on Season 4 of the show. Captain Sandy has been featured on Dr. Frank’s social media feed, including a picture of him with her and Nadine.

Dr. Frank also attended BravoCon in 2022 and has a video from his time at the event posted.

Stay tuned for more of this story that’s just beginning to unfold.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo.