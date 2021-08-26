Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny Season 3 premiere date and everything else we know

Pauly D found love and now he’s back to help Vinny find his forever lady love. Pic credit: MTV

Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D, and Vinny returns for Season 3 in a matter of weeks. MTV is teasing fans with details about the show, including the premiere date, trailer, and the ladies looking to win Vinny’s heart.

As fans know Vinny Guadagnino and DJ Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio Jr. both left Season 1 of Double Shot at Love single. Season 2 featured Pauly D finding love with contestant Nikki Hall. They started dating after the season ended in 2019.

Nikki and Pauly D have had their fair share of ups and downs during their relationship. These days the duo is going strong. She even appeared with him on the current season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Double Shot a Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny premiere date and new concept

Since Pauly D found love, there will be a new twist to the season featuring the Jersey Shore stars. Season 3 will focus solely on Vinny finding his lady love, with a little help from Nikki and Pauly D.

The show will go back to a dating format similar to Season 1. Vinny will have 17 women vying to win his heart. Pauly D and Nikki will be on hand to help guide Vinny to finding the one for him.

“Let’s find this guy a wifey!” Pauly D exclaims in the trailer.

Vinny is the only single one in the Jersey Shore family. He’s ready to change that by finding his perfect match on the Double Shot at Love.

Nikki and Pauly D aren’t’ the only ones helping Vinny find the woman of his dreams. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley play matchmakers when they make a guest appearance on the show.

MTV isn’t wasting any time bringing Vinny’s journey to the viewers. Double Shot at Love Season 3 will premiere on Thursday, September 16 at 9/8c.

What else do we know about Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny?

In true fashion, MTV is keeping details about Season 3 of Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny under wraps.

One thing the network has released besides the trailer is a list of the ladies hoping to find a love connection with Vinny.

Bidisa Chandra, Emily Piccinonno, Kayla Penoli, Jasmine Jones, Danielle Hopson, Abi Memoli, Kortni Montgomery, Claudelia Zarate, Leanzey Peterson, Erika DeVito, Peyton Freestone, Jovanna Del Plato, Erica Pecore, Kyra Carey, Akielia Rucker, Kiana Khoshaba, and Honey Nguyen all have two things in common. They find Vinny smoking hot and want to be the one standing beside him at the end of Season 3.

Will Vinny find his dream girl? Tune in to find out.

Double Shot at Love Season 3 premieres on Thursday, September 16tat 9/8c on MTV.