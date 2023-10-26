Dorit Kemsley hints Erika Jayne used Ozempic during RHOBH premiere

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 came in hot.

Obviously, the dynamics have changed, and the shade among the women is at an all-time high.

Dorit Kemsley feels some way about Erika Jayne, and she made it known in her confessional after discussing her weight loss.

Rumors of reality TV stars using Ozempic or similar medicines to slim down have been circulating for months.

Erika has been at the top of the list after being called “too skinny” and looking much different than she did just last season.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

During her confessional, Dorit slammed the idea that Erika’s weight loss is hormone-related, and she spelled out O-Z-E-M-P-I-C.

Dorit Kemsley is upset with Erika Jayne

It was evident that Dorit Kemsley was upset with Erika Jayne during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premiere after she hinted there was trouble in her marriage with PK at BravoCon.

And because confessionals are filmed after the season wraps, it also seemingly hints that the two don’t reconcile.

Dorit added fuel to the Erika on Ozempic fire, circulating almost as long as the Kyle Richards on Ozempic theory has been discussed.

Erika has adamantly denied she used anything but hormones to slim down, but not everyone is pretending to buy that. She even rejected the usage during a confessional that followed Dorit’s shady comments.

RHOBH viewers weigh in on Dorit Kemsley’s Ozempic shade

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans didn’t miss Dorit Kemsley’s shade; they were here for it.

Popular account Queens of Bravo caught it.

Dorit: "Hormones"…? Is Hormones spelled O Z E M P I C?



Dorit with the first shady comment of the season #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/rk2nSRa1gz — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) October 26, 2023

Another said that Dorit was “clocking in early.”

One more joked that Dorit heard the complaints about her not deserving a diamond.

Dorit heard y’all saying she didn’t deserve her diamond #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/LbH6p4XUMA — Bravo University (@BravoUnivercity) October 26, 2023

With the shade bombs dropping within minutes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 airing, viewers expect a tumultuous season.

It’s been quite some time since the ladies have been on our screen after an extended hiatus following the disastrous Season 12 reunion where Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton went head to head.

Dorit and PK are rumored to be having marital troubles, which, coupled with her animosity toward Erika, should lead to a reunion that will see confrontation and accusations.

The possibilities about which RHOBH wife will end up the breakout star this season are plentiful, and it seems Season 7 Dorit may be coming out to play for Season 13.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.