Kyle Richards reflects on ‘challenging’ RHOBH Season 13 ahead of premiere

Kyle Richards has opened up about the challenges of filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ahead of the Season 13 premiere.

It’s been nearly a year since the ladies of Beverly Hills have been on Bravo airwaves.

A lot has changed since the very drama-filled Season 12 reunion last fall for the cast as a whole and personally.

For Kyle, that involves dealing with the aftermath of some of her fractured friendships thanks to last season’s Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna feud.

Plus, as RHOBH fans know, Kyle separated from her husband, Mauricio Umansky, after 27 years of marriage.

All of this has Kyle looking back on Season 13 as viewers finally get to see it play out on-screen.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards reflects on ‘challenging’ Season 13

Taking to Instagram ahead of the highly anticipated premiere, Kyle shared a post with her official Season 13 cast photo. It was accompanied by a lengthy caption that included a message to RHOBH fans.

Kyle kicked things off with a promise that this season has even more twists and turns than previous seasons. Then, she addressed the struggles in her personal life.

“I am normally one to isolate when I am struggling, so navigating through this time in my life while cameras were rolling was challenging to say the least. I am grateful that are plenty of fun times too,” she wrote.

The Bravo personality went on to admit it’s the good times and her relationships that keep her coming back to the show, especially the cast and crew.

“So, now it’s time to sit back and watch ( and for me to relive these moments. Good and bad.) As always, thank you for watching. And thank you for coming along on this wild ride we call life #RHOBH,” Kyle ended her message.

The IG post comes hot on the heels of the rumor mill buzzing about her marriage to Mauricio.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s marriage rumor mill heats up

It’s no secret that Kyle’s sudden closeness with country singer Morgan Wade has the rumors swirling they are a couple. Their newfound friendship will be discussed during Season 13 of RHOBH.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Mauricio’s personal life has also been in the spotlight after he was spotted holding hands with his Dancing with the Stars partner, Emma Slater.

Despite all the rumors, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky remain married and live under the same roof. Perhaps that will change as the nature of their separation plays out on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13.

