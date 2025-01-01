Dorit Kemsley continues to drag PK in RHOBH preview

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been on a break for the past few weeks but you can officially start the countdown for its return.

Get ready for much of the same from Dorit Kemsley as she continues to drag her estranged husband Paul “PK” Kemsley.

This time she’s revealing that he speaks to her in an “aggressive” and “disrespectful” way and she won’t tolerate it anymore.

This isn’t the first time Dorit has called out PK’s behavior; she’s been screaming from the rooftops that the 57-year-old is an alcoholic, and it contributed to the breakdown of their marriage.

She said it to Erika Jayne in the premiere and told newbie Bozoma Saint John the same thing minutes after meeting her.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, think again if you thought the fashionista was done bashing PK.

A preview for Episode 6, Vevom in the Viper Room, features more revelations from Dorit about her estranged husband.

The description teases that love is in the air for Bozoma and her new boyfriend—who we’ll see more of in the episode—but the same can’t be said about PK and Dorit.

Dorit Kemsley drags PK in the RHOBH preview

The new episode teaser shows a meetup between Dorit and Erika Jayne, who’s become her confidant throughout the process.

Erika was the first person Dorit told about her and PK’s separation before their public announcement.

Episode 6 features another moment with the duo as Dorit talks about still being “hurt and angry” with PK but knows how to compartmentalize those feelings for the sake of their two young kids.

She also shares a new development: she and PK are heading to their first therapy session together, telling Erika, “I don’t want to be spoken to a certain way.”

The couple already admitted in a past episode that they’ve been nasty to each other, but in the sneak peek, Dorit shares more.

“When I talk about PK and I getting toxic, he would speak to me in a very aggressive, disrespectful way,” says the mom of two in her confessional. “And I, in turn, would do the same.”

“I don’t want to live like that anymore,” she adds.

When does RHOBH return in 2025?

It’s officially 2025, which means RHOBH will be back on our TV screens with new episodes soon, but not yet.

Season 14 will resume on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at 8/7c, and the new episode will be available on Peacock the next day.

In the meantime, episodes 1–5 stream on the platform if you need a refresher.

You can also check out the RHOBH After Show on BravoTV.com and Bravo’s YouTube channel after each new RHOBH episode.

Check out the sneak peek of Episode 6 below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.