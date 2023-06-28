Dolores Catania urged to ‘grow old gracefully’ after latest round of Botox

One thing about Dolores Catania is that she loves a little nip and tuck, and she’s often very forthcoming about her cosmetic procedures.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star chronicled a recent doctor’s office as she promoted a new device that was used on her face during her Botox treatment.

However, viewers were none too pleased to see Dolores getting another touch-up, so they urged her to “age gracefully” and leave her face alone.

After all the surgeries that the 52-year-old has done over the years, Botox seems tame by comparison.

The mom of two has had a facelift, neck lift, eyelid surgery, thigh lift, vaginal rejuvenation, butt lift, a tummy tuck, and full body liposuction.

Actually, Dolores has admitted that when it comes to surgeries, “I probably do the most of all the housewives in all the franchises.” So when you think of all that, a little Botox doesn’t sound so bad, but the critics say otherwise.

Dolores Catania brings cameras along for Botox injections

Dolores recently promoted a new device that helps to minimize the pain and bruising associated with getting Botox.

She posted an Instagram video that showed her getting the injections in her face as the doctor used the device she raved about in her post.

“We all know I love a fresh look with some Botox and cosmetic procedures but do you know what I don’t like… the pain & bruising that comes along with it. 💉” wrote Dolores in the caption. “When I heard about @coolhealthco I had to try it for myself.”

The Bravo Housewife revealed that it’s the “only CO2 cooling device that minimizes injection-related pain, bruising, swelling, and inflammation.”

Although Dolores was cool, calm, and collected while getting her Botox treatment, her Instagram followers were heated in the comments.

RHONJ viewers urge Dolores Catania to start aging gracefully

The RHONJ star’s Instagram followers were not happy to see her getting Botox, and the consensus from critics is that Dolores should learn how to age gracefully.

“She’s obsessed with it. Just grow old gracefully. It sends such a bad message to girls,” wrote one commenter.

“Just age gracefully good god people! It’s not a sin,” said someone else.

One Instagram user wrote, “No thank you, I’d rather grow old naturally and gracefully the way God intended me to. I wear my age like a badge!!!”

Pic credit: @dolorescatania/Instagram

Another person said, “I’m sorry but these women look older with Botox, just age gracefully and naturally, everyone has the same look with Botox.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.