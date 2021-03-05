Dolores Catania says the gym a ‘cocktail for affairs’ but does she believe the cheating rumors?

Dolores Catania talks about people having affairs at the gym . Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been rocked by cheating rumors thanks to Teresa Giudice.

The OG accused Jackie Goldschneider’s husband of hooking up with women at the gym, and it has caused drama between her and Jackie.

All of the other women on the Jersey cast have vehemently denied hearing any such thing about Evan Goldschneider.

Furthermore, even the Jersey men chimed in during the latest episode with most of them denying hearing or believing any such rumor.

While the cheating rumor may not be true in Evan’s case, apparently the gym does have a reputation for random hookups.

Dolores Catania, who has owned a gym or two in her lifetime, recently admitted that it is a well-known place for married men to have affairs.

Dolores Catania says a lot of affairs take place at the gym

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was a recent guest on the Cup of Joe podcast and she spilled all the tea.

Of course, talks turned to the dramatic first episode which kicked off with the cheating rumors about Jackie’s husband.

While Teresa didn’t have details about who the alleged affair happened with or when, she at least seemed confident about where it allegedly took place, the gym.

And castmate Dolores Catania just confirmed that many affairs have indeed happened at the gym.

“I owned many gyms,” confessed Dolores. “Look at Frank Catania. It is a cocktail for affairs. Like, it’s bad.”

As fans of the show already know, Frank Catania is Dolores’ ex-husband who she left after his numerous affairs came to light.

And, it seems the gym may have been the source of some of those affairs.

However, the RHONJ star is not saying that to say she believes the rumor about Evan Goldschneider.

“I’m not saying that that happened,” added the RHONJ star. “But that’s like what it’s known for and there is certain gyms that that’s what it’s known for.”

Does Dolores Catania believe Teresa Giudice?

During her podcast chat, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star gave her own views on the cheating rumors.

When host Joe Drake asked Dolores if she believes Teresa, the 50-year-old responded, “I believe she heard something.”

She continued, “I don’t think Teresa made it up, that she heard something. I don’t believe it happened…the guy is always home working out with the kids. He loves his family so much.”

“Teresa is not even saying it happened. Teresa’s saying somebody said it!” added the Jersey Housewife.

One person who has unequivocally stated that the cheating did not happen, is Jackie Goldschneider.

She opened up about the rumors a few days ago and made it clear that she did not believe Teresa’s claims.

“I mean the irony is that Evan goes to such a small gym that’s right around the corner from our house,” noted Jackie.

She continued, “And it’s like the last place that he could conceal any bad behavior.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays 9/8c on Bravo.