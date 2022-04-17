Dog the Bounty Hunter says Naples church had a Masked Singer watch party

Dog the Bounty Hunter on The Masked Singer. Pic credit: Fox

When Dog the Bounty Hunter was unmasked on The Masked Singer, he watched the moment at a huge watch party in Naples.

The party took place at a church in the town and he was the guest of honor as the entire audience watched his final performance and unmasking.

However, Dog almost didn’t want to go to watch the episode because of something an actor had told him in the past.

Dog the Bounty Hunter unmasking watch party

Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman attended The Masked Singer watch party at Faith Church in Naples to see his own unmasking.

However, Dog said that he was told by Martin Sheen not to watch himself on TV.

“Years ago, Martin Sheen told me, ‘Oh, don’t watch yourself, worry more about the commercials.’ So it’s like a phobia,” Dog said in an interview after the elimination was revealed.

Dog also took part in a service before the episode aired and talked to the congregation.

Duane Chapman reveals what he thinks Beth would have thought

In another interview after the show, Dog mentioned what he thought his late wife Beth would have thought of his appearance on The Masked Singer.

“Oh, she would have loved it,” Dog told Page Six. “I don’t know when I fell down what she [would have] said.”

There was a moment in the competition where Dog walked too close to the edge of the stage and fell. Luckily, he wasn’t injured and the costume wasn’t damaged.

It was a problem for a lot of singers, who say they are almost completely blind when they are wearing the costumes.

“I had no idea I was going down,” he said, revealing his Armadillo costume weighed “over 200 pounds.”

“You can’t get up from sitting down, right? So as I fell, that went through my mind. Those two thoughts, fail or sink or swim, hit my mind, right? I feel that angels picked me up [because you] couldn’t pick this thing up.”

Beth died of cancer in 2019. After this, Dog said that he had thought of ending his own life. However, he soon fell in love with Francie Frane and they got married last year.

Now, Dog the Bounty Hunter said he is ready to make his comeback, and The Masked Singer appearance was just part of that.

“I got married Sept. 2, and we’ll grieve forever,” Dog said. “There is no stopping that, but we’re back.”

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Fox.