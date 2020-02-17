Dog the Bounty Hunter Duane Chapman shares heartbreaking post: ‘Where are you Beth’

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Dog the Bounty Hunter, whose real name is Duane Chapman, shared a heartbreaking post about his late wife, Beth Chapman. It is a simple, yet emotional post that is making fans tear up, as well as share their love for Dog and Beth.

The reality TV star and his family have been struggling since Beth passed away last June. She had been battling throat cancer for a couple of years.

Duane and Beth’s love story is one for the books, and fans have been keeping a close eye on Dog since he lost the great love of his life.

Dog’s first Valentine’s Day without Beth

The heartbreaking social media post came one day after Dog celebrated his first Valentine’s Day without Beth. His words say it all.

“How I wish upon a star. Where are YOU BETH[?] WHERE ARE YOU!!” Duane captioned a picture, Beth.

Sadly, it is only one of many firsts Dog the Bounty Hunter has had to experience without Beth.

Duane has been vocal regarding how challenging life has been for him in the past nearly eight months since Beth died. He is wearing his heart on his sleeve, and his most recent post was no exception.

Fans flood Dog’s Instagram post with support

Dog’s Valentine’s Day post to Beth, expressing his profound loss without her, was flooded with comments full of support and love.

Several users reminded Duane that his wife will always be in his heart, even if she is not physically with him. They also expressed how Beth is in heaven watching over Dog and the rest of the Chapman family.

Some comments discussed how terrible grief is, as well as how there is no time limit on grief. It is something that affects people differently. A couple of users even opened up regarding their own experience with grief.

Dog looks back on Valentine’s Day with Beth

Three days before celebrating his first Valentine’s Day without Beth, Dog used Instagram to share a slideshow of memories of spending the day dedicated to love with his late wife.

“A lot of valentines days memories that will last forever,” he captioned several videos and photos of Dog with Beth.

It was a touching tribute that has fans once again feeling Duane’s heartbreak.

There is no doubt life for Dog the Bounty Hunter has not been easy since losing his wife, Beth Chapman. However, despite his loss, Duane Chapman is inspiring fans with his openness and honesty during his grieving process.