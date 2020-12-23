Does Tarik from 90 Day Fiance have a job?

Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan are back on this season of 90 Day Fiance to see if they can make their relationship work in the states.

First appearing on the spin-off Before the 90 Days, the K-1 visa has been approved and the pressure of the 90-day time clock has started.

Apart from learning how to live together on a daily basis, Tarik is learning to live with Hazel’s bisexuality – something that previous boyfriends have shamed her in the past about.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

What does Tarik do for a living?

Although Tarik showcases his rap career for 90 Day Fiance fans – that isn’t what’s really paying the bills.

According to Starcasm, the 90 Day Fiance star is actually a successful realtor in his home state of Virginia.

Tarik describes his professional experience on his realtor.com profile as “I’ve been studying Real Estate since the late 1990’s. I actually got licensed and began to work in 2005. August 2015 will mark my 10th consecutive year of providing real estate services to this lovely Hampton Roads community.”

“I am a highly-skilled negotiator who, in the words of my clients, “works best under pressure”. I find a way to get it done! EQUATOR CERTIFIED!,” he continued.

Even though he is an aspiring rapper, he supports himself and his daughter with his realtor income.

Will Tarik and Hazel make it work this season?

Although Tarik and Hazel are back for another appearance on the franchise, the problems are only starting for the new couple.

When Hazel arrives in Virginia Beach, not only will she have a new home but a stepdaughter with special needs.

Hazel and Tarik are also exploring the idea of a “throuple.” Since Hazel feels free to explore her sexual orientation in America, she wants a new girlfriend too.

According to Tarik, the fact that Hazel wants a girlfriend makes him feel like the “luckiest man in the world.”

When asked if he was worried that she would leave him for another woman, he replies, “She basically turned her whole life upside down completely. So for me to say, ‘Oh, you’re going to fall in love with a girl and run away with a girl?’ What kind of man would I be? I got square shoulders. Everything is in the right place right here.”

In the past, they’ve tried to bring another woman into their relationship – however, jealousy hit and it didn’t work out too well.

Do you think Tarik and Hazel can make their unconventional relationship work?

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.