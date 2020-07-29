Does Kalani from 90 Day Fiance have a job?

Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa have been stirring the drama pot this season on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and things have pretty much gone from bad to worse.

Does Kalani have a job and has she ever worked?

Viewers have a million questions about this couple, but one that seems to come up time and time again is, does Kalani have a job? At the moment, it’s still unknown what she does, but it sounds as if she isn’t working.

In an Instagram post from July 13, the TLC star wrote, “I always get asked about where I worked before 90DF. I was blessed to work with some of these gals at a group home for teen moms. I’ll always be thankful for my time there and for the extraordinary people I met, both staff and residents. Thank you for the memories and friendships—to those pictured and not—I love y’all!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Asuelu thinks childcare is “women’s work”

So, at least we now know what she did before she appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? though her reasoning for no longer working there is not clear.

Asuelu sure seems to think Kalani has the easiest job in the world taking care of their two children and told her so. Not only that, but he referred to childcare as “women’s work,” and viewers freaked out.

Kalani even had to limit the comments section on her Instagram posts due to the amount of criticism the couple receives, especially after the explosive fights they’ve had this season.

Kalani receives a lot of negative comments on Instagram

However, on her post about her job she opened the comments section for a short period of time, and the negative comments came rolling in right away.

In a now-deleted comment, the reality star wrote, “Please remember that this is my personal page. I don’t want to read horribly negative and mean comments about anyone, and that includes Asuelu. If you must, use the meme pages for that please—you will be blocked here.”

The couple has clearly been going through a rough time, and their financial struggles weigh heavily on them. On the July 26 episode, Kalani and Asuelu talked to his family on FaceTime, and the subject of money came up.

Asuelu’s mother demanded money from the couple

Asuelu’s mother demanded $1000 from the couple and things took an awkward turn when the Samoan native said he would have to ask Kalani first.

On top of all this, Kalani is having issues with Asuelu not helping out with the kids or around the house. Things infamously came to a boiling point when the couple took a road trip and Asuelu called Kalani “lying b*tch” in front of her mother. He later spent the entire weekend in his room, pouting like a child.

The couple have been fighting about Asuelu not helping around the house

Kalani has been frustrated that Asuelu hasn’t been doing his share around the house, saying during one episode, “I 100 percent support Asuelu having a social life, but the thing is, if you’re not contributing to your household, you don’t get the right to then just leave for hours at a time. Where’s my break? If Asuelu refuses to change, I don’t know if I can keep doing this anymore.”

The couple is obviously working things out, and Kalani has even defended her husband on several points. For now, it appears she will continue as a stay-at-home mom to their children.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.