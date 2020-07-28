Kalani goes off on 90 Day Fiance critic, tags her job in effort to get her fired?

Kalani Faagata is sick and tired of the haters coming for her on social media, so now she’s hitting back in a major way.

She gets a lot of slack from her stint on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and the hate is mostly in relation to her husband, Asuelu Pulaa.

The couple is having major trouble on the show as Asuelu continues to disrespect his wife–offering very little help with their two kids.

Viewers are constantly calling for Kalani to leave the Samoa native as his actions continue to prove that he’s not ready for marriage or kids.

Nonetheless, the 32-year-old is committed to making her marriage work and it seems the stress of it all is starting to affect her.

A heartbreaking post from the mom-of-two has viewers concerned as she revealed her battle with depression.

Although many fans shared heartfelt messages, some persons continue to spew hate.

Kalani calls out a hater on social media

Apparently one social media user sent Kalani a DM that wasn’t very nice.

The 90 Day Fiance alum shared the screenshot in her IG stories with the fan’s message and her own response.

The fan wrote, “So sorry you’re suffering from depression and hope you get help. What on earth were you thinking with depression, having two children with someone you barely knew. I mean it cant help with depression. Need to take some responsibility. ”

The message seemed to anger Kalani, who responded quite harshly to the woman known as Karen.

Furthermore, Kalani also tagged her place of employment in the post telling her, “Maybe think twice before putting all of your private information in your bio before spewing out nonsense to strangers who openly admit to struggling with depression.”

Fans call out Kalani for her response

Although many felt that the TLC star was well in her right to respond to the criticism others thought she went too far.

Tagging the Instagram user’s place of employment could very well lead to her getting fired from her job.

And while the comment was certainly rude and uncalled for, many in the comment section mentioned that it didn’t warrant the possibility of losing her job.

One person commented, “So y’all really think Kalani is entitled to try and get her fired over a Instagram dm??? She wasn’t even mean.”

While someone else seemed to be on both sides saying, “Don’t put all life info in bio. I agree with Kalani, but also don’t go on TV and expose your life if you don’t want criticism.”

Whose side are you on in this situation, Kalani or the Instagram hater?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.