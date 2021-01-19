Does Caitlyn Jenner have a closer bond with Kylie than with Kendall? says youngest daughter is ‘an open book’

Does Caitlyn Jenner have a closer bond with Kylie than with Kendall? Caitlyn says her youngest daughter is “an open book” as she gushed over quality time with the Kylie Cosmetics founder.

Over the years, Caitlyn’s relationship with her two daughters has come into question, especially after Caitlyn wrote her memoir The Secrets of My Life. The book didn’t paint Kendall and Kylie’s mom, Kris Jenner, in the best light.

There was speculation the memoir strained Caitlyn’s relationship with her daughters and the Kardashian family. However, the famous family appears to be putting whatever issues they endured, if any, behind them.

Kylie or Kendall?

Caitlyn stopped by Dear Media’s The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast this week for a chat. She admitted that she is closer to Kylie because they have dinner together every couple of weeks.

“It’s Sophia, Kylie, and myself, just three of us, nobody around, just in the house. She has some beautiful homes,” Caitlyn expressed. “We just have a glass of wine and talk about stuff and this and that. So, from that standpoint, we’re a lot closer. Kendall’s not that she’s always very kind of a little bit more secretive. We’re still very close, but it’s kind of harder to figure out, where Kylie’s more of an open book.”

The former Olympian revealed she was just at Kylie’s house the night before the interview. Caitlyn gushed over Kylie, claiming “all the stars came together” for her youngest daughter.

Caitlyn did admit that Kendall is off doing her own thing and not around as much as her sister. Although she is closer with Kylie, Caitlyn spilled that she bonds over athletics and their love of life with Kendall.

Caitlyn still gets lonely

The former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star doesn’t feel she plays favorites with her kids. Caitlyn considers herself very blessed when it comes to her family. She has nothing but love for all of her children and grandchildren.

Caitlyn spilled the dynamic with her grown children changes depending on how busy everyone’s lives are at the moment. All of her kids have their own families, except Kendall and estranged son Brody Jenner.

Even though Caitlyn has a large family, that doesn’t mean she doesn’t feel lonely at times.

“Sometimes, it gets a little tough when you’re sitting at the house, Friday night, and Sophia’s gone or whatever,” Caitlyn stated. “And you’re sitting there going, ‘Wait a second. I’ve got 10 kids. I’ve got 18 grandchildren. I’m sitting here all by myself!’ Nobody’s called, and you’re looking at your phone, and shouldn’t somebody be calling me, you know?”

Kylie Jenner has a closer bond with Caitlyn Jenner than her sister Kendall Jenner. The Olympian, though, insists there has been no drama with Kendall. They get along just fine.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is currently on hiatus on E!