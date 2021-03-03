Did Vanderpump Rules want Jax Taylor to play the villain on TV? Star says ‘a weight has been lifted’

Jax Taylor claims he was coerced into playing someone he was not for the show. Pic credit: Bravo

Former Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor recently implied that he created a persona for the reality TV show and felt he wasn’t able to be his true self.

Jax and his wife Brittany Cartwright recently posted maternity pictures on Instagram.

In the pictures, Jax wore a fancy tux while Brittany wore an elegant black gown that showed off her baby bump.

Fans took to the comments section to praise the expecting couple. One even pointed out a positive shift in Jax’s personality.

“Wow what a different Jax. Feeling the good vibes now. What a changed man [you] are.. Well from what I saw on TV,” the fan wrote.

Jax acknowledged that he is a different man than he was on the show. He claimed that it’s because the show wanted him to take on a villain role and he gave production what they wanted.

“That’s because I was being somebody that the show wanted me to be,” Jax replied.

Jax even stated that he’s glad that he can be his true self now that he’s off of the show.

“I feel like a weight has been lifted. Thank you,” he shared.

Pic credit: @mrjaxtaylor/Instagram

Jax and Brittany won’t be on Vanderpump Rules Season 9

Jax and Brittany revealed that they won’t be appearing on Vanderpump Rules Season 9.

The couple took to Instagram to share their exit statements.

Jax and Brittany insist that they left on their own will. Jax had stated that he felt they were in a different phase of life and it didn’t make sense for him to pretend to be a bartender at SUR anymore.

However, fans suspect that the couple may have actually been fired. Fans noticed that their exit statements were eerily similar, and Brittany confirmed they weren’t allowed to write their own statements.

This usually only happens when someone is fired from the show.

Andy Cohen gives Jax praise following his Vanderpump Rules exit

While Bravo may have given Jax the axe, some people were sad to see him go.

Bravo head Andy Cohen admitted that he was going to miss Jax on the show.

Andy claimed that Jax was great for reality TV as he often stirred up trouble.

“Jax and Brittany…I just have to say, I have to give it up to them. Jax created so much story, drama, conversation in his eight years on that show,” Andy said on his Radio Andy talk show.

“Like that’s, that’s an incredibly…He will go down as one of the biggest reality stars in their moment,” he continued.

After Jax’s recent comment, the real question is whether that was Jax’s real personality or if he put it on the show.

Either way, as Andy pointed out, Jax’s hijinx did keep things interesting.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.