Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way premiered on June 8 and brought with it the franchise’s second ever same-sex couple.

Kenneth, 57, is a father of four (including triplets!) from St. Petersburg, FL. He met his Mexican boyfriend Armando, 31, on a social media support group for gay fathers. The show will follow Kenneth as he moves to Mexico to be with Armando.

Kenneth and Armando follow Stephanie and Erika as 90 Day Fiance’s second same-sex couple. But that milestone isn’t the most striking thing about the couple- viewers have instead focused on how 57-year-old Kenneth looks shockingly young for his age.

Fans compare Kenneth to other 50-something stars

At 57, Kenneth is one of the older people featured on 90 Day Fiance, but plenty of other cast members are his contemporaries.

Angela Deem, who has appeared in 90 Day Fiance, Before the 90 Days, and Happily Ever After?, is 54. Lisa Hamme, who is often compared to Angela because both went for significantly younger Nigerian men, is 53.

But fans had a tough time believing Kenneth is older than Lisa and Angela when they saw how young he looked.

“I’m going to need to know his eating habits and workout routine ASAP,” one fan quipped.

Another fan thought that Kenneth might offer the women some advice.

Twitter buzzed with shock when Kenneth was introduced, and things haven’t quieted down.

Kenneth has remained tight-lipped so far about how he’s managed to stay so young-looking, but perhaps he’ll reveal his secrets later in the season.

What to expect from Kenneth and Armando

The fan reception for Kenneth and Armando has been pretty warm so far. Viewers were touched when Armando shared the tragic story of how he became a single father; shortly after Armando and his wife separated due to his sexual orientation, she was killed in a car accident that left Armando to raise their daughter alone.

Devastatingly, Armando’s wife was seven months pregnant at the time of the fatal accident, so he also lost an unborn child.

Throughout the season, viewers can expect to see Kenneth adjust to being a stepfather for Armando’s 6-year-old daughter, Hannah. The couple will also try to gain acceptance from Armando’s family, who wasn’t accepting of the idea of Armando being gay, and build a life in a country that isn’t always tolerant of LGBT couples.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.