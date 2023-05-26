Did producers tell the 90 Day Fiance cast to go easy on Kris Foster?

If you’ve already seen the first two parts of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All, and you’re wondering why everyone went easy on Kris Foster, join the club because so are we.

While Kris has been getting tons of backlash from viewers for her behavior towards Jeymi, the cast really didn’t hold her feet to the fire– especially considering that she got physical on the show.

Well, allegedly, there was a reason for that because now there’s a rumor that the cast was told to go easy on Kris.

There’s a screenshot that looks very much like Debbie Aguero’s account making that very claim, but the 67-year-old also posted a comment denying it.

We do know that Debbie has been Kris’ biggest supporter, even urging people to be kind to her amid ongoing backlash.

It seems Kris is going through some mental health issues, and the onslaught of negative comments is only making things worse.

If that is the case, it would be the only logical explanation for why people behind the scenes would tell the cast to go easy on her, but did they?

Did the 90 Day Fiance producers ask people to go easy on Kris Foster?

90 Day Fiance fan page @90daythemelanatedway posed the question on Instagram, “Why didn’t the cast ask Kris any Questions?”

They also posted a screenshot from a Reddit user seemingly having a conversation with Debbie Aguero and asked if the cast is prompted to start trouble for ratings.

Debbie told the Reddit user no and added, “They even told everybody to go easy on Kris” due to her “fragile emotional state.”

However, after the screenshot of her conversation was posted, Debbie responded, “No one was directed to say or do anything. I doubt if anyone would be brave enough to try to heard a bunch of feral cats. 🎨😘❤️.”

Interestingly though, Debbie did not dispute the conversation she had with the Reddit user.

Meanwhile, her castmate Daniele Gates also joined in on the conversation.

The 90 Day Fiance cast is speaking out

Daniele caught wind of the claims and wrote, “I will 100% confirm that no one asked me to do anything – go easy or hard on anyone – and I’m actually surprised and/or disappointed to hear that anyone received that direction.”

She continued, “No one can put words in our mouths, or we can easily say, ‘no, I’m not saying or doing that.'”

However, 90 Day Fiance alum Lisa Hamme also commented, and she told a much different story.

“I know for a fact at tell all the producers do tell cast what to do and yes they instigate TROUBLE,” said Lisa.

Do you think the cast was told to go easy on Kris? Sound off in the comments.

Part 3 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All airs on Sunday, May 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.