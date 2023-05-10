Daniele Gates called out for not respecting Yohan: Here’s her response

Daniele Gates has taken heat for her treatment of her husband, Yohan Geronimo, and some have voiced that her behavior towards him is disrespectful.

However, while you might have a list of things that led to that conclusion — like when she called Yohan her “wife” in a previous episode — Daniele has a list of her own to prove that is not the case.

Meanwhile, some might say that moment when she forced Yohan to meet her ex-boyfriend –who she only dated for a few months– also had the stench of disrespect.

Or when she decided to change plans and not apply for a K-1 visa for Yohan, choosing instead to stay in the Dominican Republic permanently, that also felt a tad disrespectful.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers certainly think so, and they’ve been aiming their harsh criticisms at Daniele each week.

However, Daniele attempted to clear up that misconception during a recent Q&A where she was asked why she refuses to put some respect on Yohan’s name.

90 Day Fiance star Daniele Gates is accused of being disrespectful to her husband

Yohan has been less dramatic than one famous rapper who told The Breakfast Club to “Put some respeck on my name” before storming out with his entourage when he didn’t get the respect he deserved.

Now Daniele is speaking out, and she wants some RESPECT as well. The newly minted TLC star had a lot to say when she was asked during an Instagram Q&A, “Why do you get so mad when Yohan just wanted respect?”

“What about my self-respect?” responded Daniele. “What is it that I have to do to earn my husband’s respect? I’ve never lied to him, I’ve never cheated on him.”

Daniele reasoned that when her ex-boyfriend came to the Dominican Republic, she could have easily met up with him without Yohan knowing — insert side eye — but instead, she chose to tell him about Taylen’s visit and urged her husband to meet him.

Daniele said she knew Yohan would have an issue meeting her ex because she’s dated other DR men — and apparently, they’re all the same.

However, “With Yohan, I know that he wants to develop, he wants to evolve, he’s begging for it, and It’s why I was placed in his path.”

Daniele Gates says marriage requires ‘a lot of patience’

While answering the question, Daniele eventually said what we were all waiting to hear, but she took a while to get there.

She noted that Yohan was placed in her path to teach her “compassion and more patience.”

“It’s gonna require a lot of patience to adapt to this married life,” reasoned Daniele before adding, “I have nothing but respect for my husband, which is why I’m honest with him.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.