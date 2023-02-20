90 Day Fiance: The Other Way critics slam Daniele for calling Yohan her ‘wife’

Daniele Gates is under fire from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers for referring to her husband, Yohan Geronimo, as her “wife.”

This season on The Other Way, 90 Day Fiance viewers were reintroduced to Daniele and Yohan.

The couple began their 90 Day Fiance journey during Season 2 of Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story.

Their story continues to play out during Season 4 of The Other Way, and viewers are coming for Daniele.

During Sunday night’s episode, Daniele showed concern for her and Yohan’s financial future when they went to look at apartments in the Dominican Republic.

Daniele made it clear about certain luxuries she required, including a pool, air conditioning in every room, a dishwasher, a washer and dryer, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, space to teach yoga classes online, parking, and a terrace — none of which she felt was “a lot” to ask for.

One of the apartments Daniele and Yohan toured checked all the boxes, but it came with a price equivalent to $2,000 per month in U.S. dollars.

Daniele liked the apartment but was worried when Yohan told her he could only contribute $90 monthly. She began asking whether he’d be willing to cook and clean and felt that if she would be carrying most of the financial burden, Yohan would need to do more things around the house.

“If I pay for everything, you do need to do more things,” Daniele told Yohan. “You’re my wife.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers call out Daniele Gates for calling Yohan Geronimo her ‘wife’

Daniele’s comment didn’t sit well with 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers, who took to Twitter following the episode to sound off.

“[Daniele] is too disrespectful,” tweeted one disgruntled viewer. “How dare you call that grown a** man ‘your wife. That’s so emasculating.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers call out Daniele on Twitter. Pic credit: @Nesha_Pee/@pattistarz/@vanillaflava1/Twitter

Another one of Daniele’s critics felt she should have taken all of the finances into consideration before committing to leaving the U.S. for the D.R.

“Now here you are talking down to this man, calling him a wife…YOU Are the Dummy and Mean too!” they wrote.

Another disparager surmised that Daniele had trouble finding a man because she wants Yohan to do housework while she works online.

Daniele has earned herself a bad reputation among 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers

The season is only three episodes deep, and already, viewers aren’t exactly pleased with the way Daniele is treating Yohan.

More critics called Daniele out for scamming Yohan after she made it seem as though they would move to the U.S. to live – Yohan’s dream – only to break the news to him that she never wants to leave the D.R.

Yohan had counted on living in the D.R. temporarily until his spousal visa arrived. However, Daniele hasn’t exactly been upfront with her husband. In fact, Yohan doesn’t know that she has yet to apply for his spousal visa.

The red flags are already lining up for Daniele and Yohan, so viewers will have to watch this season to find out if they can keep their marriage alive.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.