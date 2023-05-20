Debbie Aguero reminds people to be kind amid backlash for calling Jeymi a ‘predator’

Debbie Aguero reminded fans of the show to be kind as 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers continue to sound off on the cast.

Debbie is getting backlash from people who are not too pleased about an eye-raising comment she made about Jeymi Noguera.

Hopefully, by now, the 67-year-old has had time to rewatch the scenes we saw between Jeymi and her now estranged wife Kris Foster because it’s obvious she didn’t catch their story before the Tell All.

That’s the only explanation for why Debbie called Jeymi a predator while siding with Kris.

Naturally, not one other person on the stage agreed with her, and you would be hard-pressed to find a viewer who does either.

However, we’re going to assume that because Debbie was hot off the heels of her breakup with Oussama, she was projecting her situation with him onto Jeymi.

Debbie Aguero shares post from critic and reminds people to be kind

Debbie has been getting heat for calling Jeymi a predator on the show, and while that comment was harsh, she wants people to be nice to her cast members.

Let’s hope Debbie takes her own advice because the word “predator” was not very nice either.

The TLC personality shared a comment that said, “The drug addicted lady convinced Ms. Debbie, she’s a saint. I can’t 🤣.”

Debbie shared a message with the comment adding, “People don’t fake depression. They fake being okay. Remember that. Be kind.”

She was most likely referring to the nasty comments about Kris Foster — since viewers are convinced that the 40-year-old has a drug problem and has been saying as much on social media.

90 Day Fiance viewers call out Debbie Aguero for her Tell All comment

After sharing the post online, 90 Day Fiance viewers continue to defend Jeymi after seeing how she was treated by Kris throughout the season. People also expressed their disappointment in Debbie for calling Jeymi a “predator” at the Tell All and siding with Kris.

“Very saddened by you defending Kris when she clearly is the one at fault. Kris has manipulated and controlled Jeymi from day one,” wrote one commenter.

“Kris clearly has issues and has manipulated and emotionally abused Jeymi. She even got physical in the last episode and pushed her away! How can anyone defend that woman and say Jeymi is a predator?!” added someone else.

One viewer said, “They’re talking about Kris and how Miss Debbie called Jeymi a predator Miss Debbie you are better than that, that was disappointing.”

Another harsh critic wrote, “I love Debbie but she’s wrong on this. Crackhead Kris may have fooled her but she didn’t fool the rest of America.”

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All airs on Sunday, May 21 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.