Jeymi Noguera responds to troll who says her Tell All makeup was ‘clownish’

Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All aired this weekend, and Jeymi Noguera is looking for opinions on her look for the taping.

Following a tumultuous season, Jeymi and her wife, Kris Foster, joined their Season 4 castmates on stage with Tell All host Shaun Robinson to spill the tea on what’s happened since filming ended.

Jeymi joined the conversation virtually from her native country of Colombia while Kris sat on stage with the rest of the American cast members.

Although Jeymi and Kris have yet to have their segment aired, they each made quick appearances during Part 1 of the Tell All.

For her Tell All look, Jeymi wore her long, brunette hair in a half-up, half-down look with loose waves. Her makeup featured pink tones to match the shade of her hot pink blazer, with rose-colored blush and lipstick, black eyeliner, and defined brows.

Jeymi paired her pink top with a black lacy camisole, accessorizing with oversized silver hoop earrings and chunky chains around her neck.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Jeymi Noguera asks for opinions on her Tell All look

Following the Tell All, the South American native headed to Instagram, where she shared a video of her getting-ready process. Jeymi documented herself going from makeup-free to glam in the video, which was set to the song Heartbeat by Nitecore.

“Guess what I want to know….. Yes…. how my Tell All look turned out…” Jeymi captioned her Reel.

“Something important in this life is to know when it was enough, and not lower yourself to anyone’s level, remember that if you bend down you can knock down your crown Queens!” she added.

Many of Jeymi’s 18,000 Instagram followers complied and offered their opinions on her Tell All look in the comments section. While most of Jeymi’s followers gave positive feedback, there was one critic who spoke out in response to another’s praise.

“Beautiful. I love how you do your makeup,” read the comment from Jeymi’s admirer.

Jeymi fires back at a critic who says she wore ‘clown makeup’ to the Tell All that made her look ‘old’

But, in stark contrast, a troll replied, “Her makeup was horrible and you are not her friend to tell her it was good.”

“It was clown makeup,” they continued. “It didn’t even look like her. At least be honest with her so she fixes it for next time.”

Jeymi received criticism for her look from the Tell All. Pic credit: @jeyminoguera/Instagram

The troll further defended themselves in another comment, reiterating that they felt Jeymi’s makeup was “like a clown would wear,” adding that it made her look “old.”

Jeymi caught wind of the comment and replied with a succinct message for her hater: “rude.”

Jeymi told her troll they were “rude.” Pic credit: @jeyminoguera/Instagram

What will 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers discover about Jeymi Noguera and Kris Foster’s relationship?

During Part 2 of the Tell All, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers will get an opportunity to hear from Jeymi and Kris. As the couple briefly explained at the beginning of Part 1, they revealed that they haven’t spoken since filming ended.

Their story ended on a bad note, with Kris storming off during Jeymi’s birthday celebration and Jeymi chasing after her. When Jeymi pressed Kris to talk, Kris lost her temper and shoved Jeymi in the chest.

Jeymi’s look for the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All. Pic credit: Discovery+

The preview for Part 2 of the Tell All saw Jeymi revealing that Kris’ ex-boyfriend sent her inappropriate photos of Kris.

“Her ex-boyfriend was sending me photos of her naked, having sex, etc., and I have the pictures,” Jeymi said.

With plenty more tea to spill this weekend, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers are looking forward to finding out whether Kris and Jeymi have called it quits for good and what else may have contributed to the demise of their relationship.

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All airs on Sunday, May 21 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.