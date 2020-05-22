Did Paul Staehle accuse ‘jealous’ Big Ed and his underage fans of trying to get Rosemarie Vega banned from TikTok?

Another TLC star is hurling accusations at 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Big Ed.

Ed’s actions on and off the show have been rubbing a lot of people the wrong way, and recent allegations have Paul Staehle calling him out.

It seems the 54-year-old is allegedly trying to sabotage his ex-girlfriend Rosemarie Vega, and his young fans are apparently in on it.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Paul is calling out this behavior!

Paul Staehle calls out Big Ed and his fans

It all started when blogger John Yates shared a screenshot of Rose’s TikTok page on Instagram.

The imaged showed that her page was shut down for “multiple community guidelines violations.”

Like other social media platforms, Tik Tok can shut down a user page if it receives multiple reports about someone violating the rules.

After Yates posted the screenshot, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way cast member Paul Staehle added a comment, stating who he thinks was behind the reporting of Rose’s page.

His comment read in part, “Pretty good guess who the jealous person is doing this. I bet most the violation reports are from minors who are big fans to someone obviously jealous of her.”

Paul didn’t specifically name anyone in his message, but the speculation is that he’s referring to Big Ed and his legion of fans.

Ed has his share of haters, but he has a large following as well, so it’s not far fetched to assume that they are behind the investigation of Rose’s page for some violation.

Luckily the single mom’s TikTok page is back up and running, and so far, she has over 650,000 followers on the popular platform.

Vega also had a second Tik Tok account, which she likely created when the first one was under investigation.

Rose and Ed have broken up

Rose and Big Ed’s breakup played out the most recent episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

After a romantic vacation that quickly went sour, the 23-year-old finally ended things with the professional photographer.

Even before the episode aired, it was obvious that they two were not on good terms, as Rose has been spilling the beans about her ex – calling him a liar and a pig in an Instagram live video.

It’s doesn’t seem as if the two are even on speaking terms at this point, but I guess we’ll have to keep watching the show to see what transpired after the split.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Monday nights at 8/7c on TLC.