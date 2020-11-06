Did Larissa Lima and Eric Nichols break up? Fired 90 Day Fiance star fuels split rumors after removing his pics from Instagram

Former 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Larissa Lima and her on and off boyfriend Eric Nichols appear to have called it quits.

The 33-year-old OnlyFans model, who was fired from 90 Day Fiance and detained by ICE in September, has deleted all her photos with her boyfriend and the pair have unfollowed each other on social media.

On Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Larissa found out Eric was texting another woman named Natalie after they moved in together. The 29-year-old told Natalie that Lima is a bad mother, doesn’t’ take showers, and spilled the beans on their sex life.

Although Larissa said she will never trust Eric, the couple rekindled their relationship and he supported her through her extensive cosmetic procedures. Lima gave several updates on her numerous cosmetic procedures with Eric by her side. However, it appears that they are no longer an item.

Larissa met Eric on a dating app after she split with her ex-husband Colt Johnson. After spending time together in Eric’s hometown of Colorado Springs, the Brazilian mother of two broke things off with Eric due to lack of sex.

In the Tell-All event of the latest Season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? they appeared to be living together.

Larissa seemingly confirms the breakup

The Brazilian reality TV star took to her Instagram story to seemingly confirm that she split up with Eric during a Q&A session.

A fan asked the former 90 Day Fiance star if she had broken up with Eric to which she replied with a Yes/No animation.

In another Instagram story, Lima posted a fan’s question: “What happened with Eric? He disappeared?” Lima responded with a ‘Wanted’ poster of Eric, implying that he may have left her.

Does Eric take a dig at Larissa?

Eric Nichols took to his Instagram a week ago to reveal that he bet on President Donald Trump winning the election after Larissa voiced support for Vice President Joe Biden.

The Brazilian who has been critical of Trump’s immigration policies promised to give free access to her OnlyFans for 24 hours if Vice President Biden wins.

Was Eric taking a dig at Larissa? Did his apparent pro-Trump post lead to their breakup? It’s unclear but he claimed that he did not vote in the 2020 elections after taking a selfie in front of a Trump building.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After is currently on hiatus.