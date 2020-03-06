Did Jenelle Evans play a role in the home invasion that happened on The Land?

Jenelle Evans and David Eason split back in October 2019 when Jenelle moved out of the couple’s shared home on The Land.

She moved to Nashville, Tennessee, and David had to travel to see her and their daughter Ensley.

During one of those trips last November, someone broke into the home in North Carolina.

At the time, David revealed that he knew someone had broken into the home because he had just changed the locks.

Now, it appears that Jenelle knows what happened, even though she was in another state.

Jenelle Evans is begging for her belongings to be returned

At the time, David explained that he had lost his boat, tools, work trailer, hunting, and fishing equipment.

Now, Jenelle is asking for all of those things back — from her friend.

Starcasm is reporting that it may have been Jenelle’s friend Katrina who helped with the break-in.

At the time of the story back in November, some people speculated that Jenelle was behind it because she wanted some of her things back.

Starcasm claims that Jenelle asked Katrina and Shawn for her things back on Facebook.

“HEY KATRINA AND SHAWN … CAN I PLEASE HAVE MY BELONGINGS BACK THAT TOU [sic] TOOK FROM ME? I REALLY NEED MY ATVS, BOAT, GUNS, JEWELRY, AND OTHER THINGS ASAP. I HAVE BEEN TRYING TO CONTACT YOU FOR A MONTH NOW.”

The post was made on the Facebook page of a local jewelry repair shop that appears to be owned by Jenelle’s friend Katrina and her husband, Shawn.

The website also reports that David was sharing negative feedback for the repair shop on his Facebook page.

David had previously blamed Jenelle for staging the robbery.

This was David’s comment on it at the time. Also Idt you can file an insurance claim with out a police report pic.twitter.com/xj6x2sbRz0 — CS🦚 (@ciaras8) March 6, 2020

Now, it appears he’s working with Jenelle to get the items back.

What is Jenelle Evans’ plan for the future?

Jenelle has revealed that she’s contemplating counseling for herself and David.

While she had previously hinted that she was completely done with the relationship, she’s now keeping the door open for a possible reconciliation.

Jenelle and David were recently spotted together buying a dog bed. Then, Jenelle introduced her new dog to the world, a puppy named Rosey.

The news of the new dog comes about 10 months after David was accused of shooting and killing the family dog, Nugget.

It was this action that resulted in Jenelle being fired from Teen Mom 2.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.