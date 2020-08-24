Did Dale Moss and Matt James know each other before The Bachelor franchise?

Dale Moss has yet to officially be introduced to Bachelor Nation, as Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette has yet to air on ABC.

The same goes for Matt James even though he was announced as the next Bachelor lead for the 2021 season.

The two guys are big topics of discussion these days, as Matt is close with both Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown. Dale is supposedly engaged to Clare, and the two reportedly fell in love after just 12 days of filming.

So, other than The Bachelor, what do these two have in common?

Based on a new social media rumor, they may already know one another and they may have hung out last year.

Dale Moss and Matt James may have hung out before

Apparently, Dale and Matt may be closer than fans expected. According to the Bachelor fan account @bachelorteadaily, Dale hosted a Friendsgiving last year in New York City. Matt was apparently in attendance, possibly indicating that Dale and Matt are indeed friends.

Matt hasn’t publicly revealed that he and Dale are friends or how he feels about Dale finding love with Clare. In fact, he hasn’t said anything about his possible friendship with Dale.

Dale hasn’t said anything related to The Bachelor franchise either, as he has been in quarantine and his social profiles have been private since he signed on to The Bachelorette.

If the two are indeed friends, it’s possible that Dale will share how they know each other when Matt’s season of the show starts airing in January 2021.

Dale Moss hasn’t officially been introduced to the Bachelor world yet

While we are starting to learn more about Matt through Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown, as they spent time in quarantine together, we don’t know too much about Dale just yet.

We know that Dale played in the NFL for a couple of years and made a few million dollars under that contract. We also know that he runs his own fitness company. We don’t know what happened between him and Clare to make her shut down production and choose him after just two weeks.

We also don’t know how he was during filming or what kind of connection they had.

What we do know is that Matt will do whatever he wants, even if he’s under his ABC contract. This summer, Matt was slammed for hosting a COVID-19 pool party with his friend Tyler Cameron. He was also slammed by Clare for using Cameo to promote his business, as he added he was on The Bachelorette.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.