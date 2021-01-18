Did Clare Crawley and Dale Moss break up? The Bachelorette couple is not responding to rumors

The Bachelorette couple Clare Crawley and Dale Moss may not be as happy as they once were.

There are rumors swirling around in the Bachelor world that they have split up.

The first rumors began this weekend as Clare and Dale spent time together at an oceanfront apartment, something they had done before.

This time, Dale’s cousin came to visit and he seemed to have an opinion about the couple.

Dale and Clare haven’t addressed the accusations but it appears that Dale is back in New York and Clare is back home in Sacramento.

The Bachelorette fans believe that Clare Crawley and Dale Moss have split up

Dale and Clare rushed into an engagement after knowing each other for 12 days.

This is while they were filming The Bachelorette. Now, fans want to know what went wrong.

“As you all know, where there’s smoke…there’s fire. This isn’t our first rodeo. All the evidence points to Clare and Dale being done. If they aren’t done, they’re having a fight similar to the ones we had with our middle school boyfriends,” a Bachelor fan Instagram account shared.

“Both deleted their last posts of each other. Dale has deleted comments off of Clare’s past posts. Clare unfollowed Dale’s cousin and then he unfollowed her and shaded her on his Instagram story. Clare posted about having a hard day, and Dale has been posting bible verses about having faith that God does have a plan even if you don’t understand it yet. Did this relationship suddenly fall apart as quickly as it started?”

You can see the post below.

The fan account pointed to Dale’s cousin, who seemingly played a role in whatever happened.

Dale Moss’ cousin appeared to start the rumors

Another Bachelor fan account also spotted that something was fishy. The account found a post from Dale’s cousin, who wrote on social media, “we know the truth. Now unfollow us in real life.”

Apparently, the cousin had been staying at the oceanfront home with Dale and Clare. Clare unfollowed him on social media and he supposedly unfollowed her back.

Then, fans claimed that Clare had been editing her photos with Dale. She was being accused of deleting “#doingittogether” from her newest post with Dale, but not the photo itself.

If they did split up, fans are wondering what happened to make this deteriorate so fast. Just this Christmas, they joked about making babies. After finishing up The Bachelorette, the two went house hunting.

There has been no word on whether they actually bought a house together.

