Did Clare Crawley and Dale Moss break up a long time ago? New Bachelorette rumors surface

The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are no longer a couple.

The news broke this week when Dale decided to address rumors that had been circulating for a couple of days.

He wanted Bachelor Nation to know what was going on with him and Clare, as he was back on social media.

As it turns out, Dale broke up with Clare because he felt it was the healthiest thing to do for both of them.

He didn’t provide a reason or a timeline as to what happened between them.

Sources are saying that Dale Moss and Clare Crawley split a while ago

As with any celebrity couple, fans have plenty of guesses as to what went wrong.

A source has come forward to a Bachelor fan account, revealing that someone named Jason had talked to a friend of the source.

Apparently, Jason claimed that Dale and Clare had broken up a while ago and were just being playful with each other for social media. Jason also claimed that he had been texting and flirting with Clare – because, well, she was single and ready to mingle.

Of course, we can’t confirm or deny that these rumors are true. But it is possible that Clare and Dale broke up before Dale shared the news.

We know that they spent time together last week as they were together at an oceanfront apartment that they had spent time in previously.

Dale’s cousin was supposedly there too and something happened, as Clare unfollowed the cousin and vice versa. The cousin also posted something along the lines of knowing what was going on.

Dale Moss shared the news of the split, as Clare Crawley remains silent

It was on Tuesday night that Dale announced they had broken up, revealing that it was the right thing to do. He didn’t go into details and he didn’t mention his cousin.

Instead, he asked for privacy as he handled the breakup.

Immediately after, fans started to ask what it would take to get him to be the next Bachelor. When Dale was asked by a reporter if he would consider Bachelor In Paradise or The Bachelor, he revealed that he was not there yet as he was still trying to process the end of his engagement.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.