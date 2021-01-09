Despite engagement, Vicki Gunvalson says she and Steve Lodge are not planning a wedding — Here’s why

Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge got engaged in April 2019, and fans have been wondering about wedding planning and when the nuptials will take place.

The former OG of the OC revealed that she and Steve are not actively wedding planning at all. In fact, just the opposite.

Living their lives is the number one priority and if the wedding never comes, then it is was it is.

This is not typical Vicki behavior, but it seems that she and Steve are on the same page.

No wedding planning despite engagement

April 2020 was supposed to be when Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge tied the knot. The event had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and now, everything is on hold.

According to the exclusive statement she gave Us Weekly, Vicki said, “We’re not wedding planning at all. We’re not in that place of wedding planning,” She then went on to explain, “It’s my third marriage, Steve’s fourth, so we’re not going to do wedding [stuff]. But right now, we’re pausing everything. There’s no need to.”

Because of the postponed wedding, there has been a lot of talk about whether the couple is still together. Vicki has confirmed that they are still very much a couple and the lack of sharing photos of one another isn’t an indication of their status.

What has Vicki been up to since leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County?

The former The Real Housewives of Orange County star has been spending some time in Mexico. She bought a condo there and she and Steve Lodge celebrated the new year while in paradise.

She spent Christmas with her daughter and grandsons in North Carolina. She flew there to be with family, which also caused a slew of speculation about her relationship. Vicki revealed that she spent Christmas Eve with Steve and his family, but flew early Christmas morning to be with her daughter and her family.

Without Vicki Gunvalson on RHOC, things have been different. There have been rumblings of lower ratings due to the loss of Tamra Judge and Vicki. The two were good for views and their dynamic made for a lot of fun while filming.

Whether she would ever return remains to be seen, but the OC definitely isn’t the same without the OG. Vicki is living her life, and wedding planning is not a part of it right now.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.