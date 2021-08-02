Derek Frazier compares Big Brother 23 duo to Pokémon’s Team Rocket

Derek Frazier has been having fun on the Big Brother live feeds. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother live feeds presented a gem for viewers this weekend when Derek Frazier compared a duo from the BB23 cast to Team Rocket from Pokémon.

It was a really amusing moment seen on the feeds, and certainly something that is worth showing on a future episode of the show. How often do you get a Pokémon and Big Brother crossover?

Most of the BB23 cast was lounging around the house and Derek F was in the living room with Britini D’Angelo and Christian Birkenberger. When Christian and Britini got up, Alyssa Lopez came into the room, and that’s where the comments from Derek F took place.

For anyone who wants to watch it take place on the feeds, this all happened on Camera 4 at 7:27 p.m. house time late Friday night. This was after the houseguests had taped the Nomination Ceremony that would be featured during the August 1 episode of Big Brother 23.

Derek Frazier says the Big Brother showmance reminds him of Team Rocket

“Do you guys know who you guys also remind me of?” Derek can be seen asking Alyssa and Christian on the feeds. “There’s a super brother and sister duo, and I can’t remember from what show.”

A discussion then took place as several houseguests tried to name characters from Pokémon to jog Derek’s memory as he noted the duo was on that show.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

“Team Rocket?” Derek says as it dawns on him.

“Oh my God, Team Rocket!” Britini says from behind the showmance duo.

Derek F funnee 💀. He said this Christian and Alyssa. Team rocket #bb23 pic.twitter.com/wK2IrET0BB — Tiffany's chess board (@JuiceSquad2) July 31, 2021

Later, Derek also said that they reminded him of The Wonder Twins from Super Friends. They were a duo who could combine powers to become something that would help the team get out of tense situations. They were some of the lesser-known members of the Justice League (with Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, etc).

Fans on social media loved the comparison of Alyssa and Christian to Team Rocket, especially since the BB23 duo frequently does fist bumps, handshakes, high fives, and other tandem-related activities within the house.

Here are some of the comments that were being left on the GIFs linking Big Brother 23 with Pokémon:

Team Rocket on Big Brother 23. Pic credit: @cryptobirddie/Twitter

Big Brother 2021 season rolls on

The Big Brother 23 cast has already played the Week 4 Veto Competition and we have all the Power of Veto spoilers here. The August 4 episode of Big Brother will showcase what happened at the Veto Competition and who has finished up on the block for the week.

During the August 5 Big Brother episode, we will get to see another houseguest evicted. Someone is going to be joining Brent Champagne, Brandon French, and Travis Long on the outside of the Big Brother house. This is also going to be another person who fails to make it to the BB23 jury this summer.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.