Derek and Julianne Hough reveal who is joining them on Oscars dance show

Derek and Julianne Hough are putting on a huge show tonight on ABC as they honor the Oscars.

One week before the Oscars telecast, Derek and Julianne are reimagining dances from some of the biggest musical numbers in movie history.

Here is a look at what you can expect from tonight’s special, Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough.

Derek Hough and Jenna Dewan talk Saturday Night Fever

Derek and Julianne Hough will be taking part in most of the dances with a group of guest stars dancing with them.

There are some pretty big names here too.

Jenna Dewan, who made her name in the dance movie Step Up with Channing Tatum, will be there and will dance to a song from Saturday Night Fever with Derek.

“We just turned it up a little,” Jenna told TV Insider. “The [movie] was more about Tony, but we created it to be a woman in power as well, and her being a bit of a seductress.

“Derek is amazing. I’ve known him throughout the years and he’s always been this bright light,” Jenna said. “He needs to come out with his own energy drink. He’s like the Energizer Bunny!”

Kevin Bacon will be performing as well

Kevin Bacon is also scheduled to appear on the show.

In the interview with TV Insider, Derek said that Footloose was a huge influence on him as a dancer.

“That was shot close to where I live,” Derek said. He also mentioned that the strict dancing rules from the movie were also on display in his house.

“‘There will be no pelvic thrusts in this house, young man!'” Derek said. “Now, I do it for a living!”

Kevin Bacon was the star in the 1984 version of Footloose, a movie where a young rebel shook up an entire highly religious town when he got the young people excited about dancing.

What is interesting here is that the movie was remade in 2011 and Julianne Hough starred in that version.

Could tonight be the night that the two movies converge, with Bacon returning as Ren and Julianne as Ariel?

What other movies will the Hough siblings dance to?

Outside of Saturday Night Fever and Footloose, there are several other popular musical movies that will be honored tonight.

Singin’ in the Rain, Moulin Rouge, Beauty and the Beast, Chicago, Dirty Dancing, and La La Land are all on tap as well.

“It’s funny, Julianne and I had this idea for a while in different forms and concepts, and then ABC said to us, ‘The Oscars are coming up. This is a perfect time,'” Derek said.

“‘Can you put this show together in about ten days?’ That became a narrative throughout the whole show.”

Other big stars showing up to dance with Derek and Julianne Hough are John Stamos, Charli D’Amelio, Amber Riley, and Harry Shrum Jr.

Step Into…The Movies With Derek and Julianne Hough airs Sunday night, March 20, at 10/9c on ABC.