Denise Richards goes glam for stunning black and white photo

At 51, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Denise Richards has undeniably still got it.

The bombshell recently channeled Old Hollywood glamor in a sultry black and white photoshoot and shared a few choice shots on Instagram.

The former model and actress is a strong presence on the platform, where she has amassed 1.5 million followers.

Denise regularly shares new content with her Instagram followers, including highlights from her many roles in film and on TV, favorite looks from the red carpet, and snaps of her three daughters: Sami, 18, Lola, 17, and Eloise, 11.

Before finding fame as an actress in movies like 1998’s Wild Things, Denise worked as a fashion model, traveling around the world for commercials and photoshoots.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Bravo alum’s signature blonde bombshell look was again on display in her latest Instagram glamor shot.

Denise Richards models bustier for Instagram glamor shot

The black and white snaps showed the Real Housewives alum in a tight black bustier-style top covered in shiny crystals.

She wore her blonde hair in a chic, messy bun, with loose strands framing her face.

The Scary Movie 3 star added a dark smokey eye and thick dark eyeliner, completing the Old Hollywood glam look with a simple strand of pearls around her neck.

“Black and white babe 🖤,” Denise captioned her post.

What’s next for Denise Richards?

Denise, who has enjoyed a decades-long career in Hollywood, continues to stay booked and busy.

The RHOBH alum is currently working on two separate film projects both scheduled for release later this year.

One is the forthcoming Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace, a sequel to 2020’s Angels Fallen.

According to its IMDb page, the film centers on an Iraq War veteran who receives a calling from a higher power to stop a fallen angel from raising an army of the dead to take over the world.

The film stars Denise as a gun-toting weapons expert. It is set to release next summer.

The Bravo alum is also working on a movie called A Walking Miracle, which tells the story of a young man’s recovery after surviving a car crash.

Denise recently shared a few glimpses into the making of the film on her Instagram page, sharing that the cast and crew had finished their last location shoot of the year.

Along with Denise, the film – based on a true story – will star Dean Cain, Mickey Rourke, and Stephen Baldwin.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.