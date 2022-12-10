Denise Richards dazzles in sparkly pink bustier and matching pants

Denise Richards shines in a shimmery pink outfit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dennis Van Tine/starmaxinc.com

Denise Richards is offering an early Christmas gift, and it’s wrapped in a shiny pink package. The RHOBH alum posted a photo advertising her Only Fans page to her 1.4 million Instagram followers.

Denise captioned the picture, “Christmas came early.”

In the photo, Denise is standing with one hand on her hip and the other on her thigh, with that leg bent at the knee. Her long blonde hair is parted in the center and falls in waves to her waist.

The 51-year-old beauty is wearing a long-sleeved, bubblegum pink colored bustier. She paired it with a matching belt with a large square buckle and matching form-fitting flared-ankle pants.

Denise has on a necklace made of small white pearls around her neck. Her short nails are also painted white. Her heeled shoes match her outfit.

Denise’s makeup is stunning, and her lipstick is the same pink as her outfit. Her lips are puckered in a pout.

Denise tagged her glam team and photographer in the photo.

Denise Richards and her husband were involved in a scary road rage incident

Denise recently shared a terrifying experience she had with her husband Aaron Phypers. The couple was the victim of a road rage incident, where they were shot at.

In November, Aaron was driving Denise to film for her upcoming movie at a Los Angeles studio. She and Aaron were looking for parking in front of the studio when a motorist apparently became frustrated about the time it was taking the couple to park.

The other driver began yelling at Denise and Aaron while trying to go around them. Aaron allowed the driver to pass, but that obviously wasn’t good enough for him.

The motorist then allegedly drew his weapon and fired it at the couple’s gray truck. No one was injured, but the truck did have a bullet hole in the back of it. Denise was visibly shaken and upset but still worked a 12-hour shift that day.

Denise Richards battles demons in her upcoming film Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace

Denise is set to appear in the upcoming film Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace. The film is a sequel to the 2020 film Angels Fallen.

In the film, Denise plays a gun-toting weapons expert who supplies weapons to a team led by an Iraq War veteran who seems to be suffering from PTSD. The team tries to stop a fallen angel from raising an army of the dead to take over the world.

The film also stars The Raid 2’s Arifin Putra and Josh Burdett. It is set to release in Summer 2023.